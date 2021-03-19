WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 18, 2021

_____

183 FPUS56 KSEW 191010

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

309 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

WAZ558-192300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

309 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers until late

afternoon, then showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 53 42 51 / 60 80 60

$$

WAZ559-192300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

309 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. A slight chance of

thunderstorms until early morning. Showers after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 50.

South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 48 39 50 / 70 80 50

$$

WAZ507-192300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

309 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south

in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers late in the evening. Showers likely after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 51 42 49 / 60 80 70

Everett 50 40 47 / 60 80 70

$$

WAZ509-192300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

309 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers until late afternoon. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Showers likely late in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 53 41 51 / 60 70 70

Tacoma 51 40 50 / 70 80 70

$$

WAZ556-192300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

309 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers until late

afternoon, then showers likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Showers likely until early morning, then showers in the morning.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows near 40. South

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 53 41 50 / 60 80 70

$$

WAZ555-192300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

309 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers until late

afternoon, then rain showers likely late in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain showers late in the evening. Rain showers likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 54 41 49 / 70 80 80

Enumclaw 52 39 48 / 60 70 70

North Bend 54 39 49 / 60 70 70

$$

WAZ503-192300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

309 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers until late

afternoon, then showers likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50.

Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind

15 to 25 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to

20 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 51 41 49 / 50 70 40

Sumas 51 40 48 / 70 80 50

$$

WAZ506-192300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

309 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph becoming

south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers in the late evening and early morning. Showers likely

in the morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs

in the 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 50 41 48 / 50 60 40

Mount Vernon 53 41 50 / 60 70 60

$$

WAZ001-192300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

309 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs

near 50. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts

to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 49 39 49 / 40 40 30

Eastsound 48 40 47 / 50 60 30

$$

WAZ510-192300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

309 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph

becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West wind 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 52 42 50 / 50 60 30

Port Townsend 49 39 48 / 40 50 40

$$

WAZ511-192300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

309 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers in

the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

until early morning, then rain showers likely in the morning.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs

in the 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 48 39 51 / 90 90 50

$$

WAZ504-192300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

309 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain showers through the day. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 49 40 49 / 70 90 70

Olympia 50 38 50 / 80 90 60

$$

WAZ512-192300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

309 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

until early morning, then rain showers in the morning. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

WAZ514-192300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

309 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West

wind 20 to 30 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 49 37 48 / 70 70 30

Sequim 51 37 49 / 40 60 30

$$

WAZ515-192300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

309 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of rain showers after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 46 39 46 / 90 80 30

$$

WAZ517-192300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

309 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s. Southeast

wind 20 to 30 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

until early morning, then showers likely in the morning. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming southwest

15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 47 43 47 / 90 90 50

$$

WAZ516-192300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

309 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the

40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Rain showers likely after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rain may be heavy at

times in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 47 38 47 / 90 80 30

$$

WAZ513-192300-

Olympics-

309 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers, snow showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near

3000 feet. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 2 to

6 inches.

.TONIGHT...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms until early morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the morning. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 2 to 3 inches. Total snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge 4 to 9 inches.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

2000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 2000 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 31 24 31 / 80 70 50

$$

WAZ567-192300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

309 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers until late

afternoon, then showers likely late in the afternoon. Snow level

near 3000 feet. Snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 5 to

10 inches.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 11 to

22 inches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Showers and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

2000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near

2000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 34 29 33 / 80 90 80

$$

WAZ568-192300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

309 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers until late

afternoon, then showers likely late in the afternoon. Snow level

near 3000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Afternoon pass

temperatures near 40. Light wind in the passes becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. South wind in the passes to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation 3 to

8 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 30s. Southwest

wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 2500 feet decreasing to 1500 feet after midnight. West

wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 30s. West wind

in the passes around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. Rain

may be heavy at times after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

2000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 40 30 36 / 70 90 70

Stevens Pass 38 28 36 / 70 80 70

$$

WAZ569-192300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

309 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers until late afternoon. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain showers and snow

showers likely late in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches.

.TONIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow accumulation of 4 to 9 inches.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to

5 inches. Total snow accumulation 6 to 19 inches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 2500 feet in the evening. Freezing level

near 2000 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 1500 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather