WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 21, 2021

_____

848 FPUS56 KSEW 220950

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

249 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

WAZ558-222300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

249 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind

to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 70 52 66 / 0 10 20

$$

WAZ559-222300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

249 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to

10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 69 49 64 / 0 10 10

$$

WAZ507-222300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

249 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 66 52 65 / 0 10 20

Everett 66 50 64 / 0 10 20

$$

WAZ509-222300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

249 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs near 60. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 71 51 66 / 0 10 20

Tacoma 70 51 65 / 0 10 20

$$

WAZ556-222300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

249 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. Light wind becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 70 52 66 / 10 10 20

$$

WAZ555-222300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

249 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to

10 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 70 50 68 / 10 20 20

Enumclaw 68 49 65 / 10 20 30

North Bend 71 50 68 / 10 20 20

$$

WAZ503-222300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

249 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 66 51 65 / 0 10 10

Sumas 71 50 67 / 0 10 10

$$

WAZ506-222300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

249 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

near 50. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south after

midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 63 49 64 / 0 10 10

Mount Vernon 69 49 68 / 0 10 10

$$

WAZ001-222300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

249 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 66 47 64 / 0 10 10

Eastsound 62 50 61 / 0 10 10

$$

WAZ510-222300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

249 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 60 50 61 / 0 10 10

Port Townsend 62 48 63 / 0 10 10

$$

WAZ511-222300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

249 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 69 49 64 / 0 10 20

$$

WAZ504-222300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

249 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 68 50 63 / 0 20 20

Olympia 70 47 64 / 0 10 20

$$

WAZ512-222300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

249 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

$$

WAZ514-222300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

249 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs near 60. Light wind becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 61 47 61 / 0 10 10

Sequim 65 47 63 / 0 10 10

$$

WAZ515-222300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

249 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Wind

variable to 10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 59 47 57 / 0 10 10

$$

WAZ517-222300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

249 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 56 50 56 / 0 20 20

$$

WAZ516-222300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

249 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 59 46 57 / 10 20 20

$$

WAZ513-222300-

Olympics-

249 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level

near 6500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 53 40 52 / 0 10 10

$$

WAZ567-222300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

249 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Snow level near 7000 feet. No snow accumulation.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Snow level near 7000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 57 41 53 / 0 10 10

$$

WAZ568-222300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

249 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain late in the afternoon.

Snow level near 6500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

upper 50s. Light wind in the passes becoming northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the late evening and early morning. Partly cloudy in the

morning. Snow level near 7000 feet. Northwest wind in the passes

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level

near 6500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 50s. Light

wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph with gusts to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 7000 feet decreasing to 5500 feet after midnight.

West wind in the passes around 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower

50s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 59 39 56 / 20 30 20

Stevens Pass 57 39 55 / 20 40 10

$$

WAZ569-222300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

249 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow late in the

afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. A

slight chance of rain. A slight chance of snow in the late

evening and early morning. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 6500 feet decreasing to 5000 feet after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 6500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

7000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather