WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 28, 2021 _____ 170 FPUS56 KSEW 291018 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 317 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Sunday. WAZ558-292300- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 317 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Seattle 71 51 75 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ559-292300- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 317 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows near 50. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bremerton 69 47 74 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ507-292300- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 317 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 50. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Edmonds 66 50 71 / 0 0 0 Everett 66 48 70 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ509-292300- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 317 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows near 50. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Puyallup 73 49 77 / 0 0 0 Tacoma 71 48 77 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ556-292300- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 317 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellevue 72 50 76 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ555-292300- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 317 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows near 50. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 75 52 78 / 0 0 0 Enumclaw 72 48 76 / 0 0 0 North Bend 76 49 78 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ503-292300- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 317 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellingham 69 48 69 / 0 0 0 Sumas 73 49 74 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ506-292300- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 317 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Anacortes 64 49 66 / 0 0 0 Mount Vernon 70 48 73 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ001-292300- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 317 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 65 47 66 / 0 0 0 Eastsound 62 50 63 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ510-292300- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 317 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 50. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 62 48 62 / 0 0 0 Port Townsend 63 48 64 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ511-292300- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 317 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of rain. Highs near 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows near 50. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Shelton 73 48 77 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ504-292300- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 317 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Chehalis 73 47 79 / 0 0 0 Olympia 74 44 78 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ512-292300- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 317 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. $$ WAZ514-292300- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 317 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 64 48 64 / 0 0 0 Sequim 65 48 67 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ515-292300- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 317 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Sekiu 61 47 61 / 0 0 10 $$ WAZ517-292300- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 317 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of rain. Highs near 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 66 48 66 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ516-292300- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 317 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows near 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Forks 67 45 65 / 0 0 10 $$ WAZ513-292300- Olympics- 317 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Snow level near 8500 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near 6500 feet. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 53 43 58 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ567-292300- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 317 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near 7000 feet. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow level near 6500 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 58 44 61 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ568-292300- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 317 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 60s. East wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10500 feet. Light wind in the passes. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind in the passes. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet. Light wind in the passes. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 70. Light wind in the passes. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 8000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 68 42 70 / 0 0 0 Stevens Pass 63 42 66 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ569-292300- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 317 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. 