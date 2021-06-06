WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 6, 2021

_____

782 FPUS56 KSEW 062207

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

306 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

WAZ558-071100-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

306 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain late in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 46 64 48 67 / 90 30 30 70

$$

WAZ559-071100-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

306 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A

slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southeast to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

Light wind becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 42 63 45 66 / 90 30 20 60

$$

WAZ507-071100-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

306 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain late in the morning. Highs in the 60s.

South wind around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 46 63 48 65 / 90 40 20 60

Everett 45 62 46 65 / 90 40 20 60

$$

WAZ509-071100-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

306 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A

slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 46 64 46 67 / 100 20 20 70

Tacoma 44 63 45 66 / 90 20 20 60

$$

WAZ556-071100-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

306 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain late in the morning. Highs in the 60s.

South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 46 65 48 67 / 100 30 20 60

$$

WAZ555-071100-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

306 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain late in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the 40s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. West wind to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 44 65 46 67 / 100 40 20 60

Enumclaw 42 62 44 64 / 100 30 30 70

North Bend 43 65 45 68 / 100 40 20 60

$$

WAZ503-071100-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

306 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain late in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south with gusts

to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 46 63 46 65 / 90 30 10 40

Sumas 44 64 45 67 / 90 40 20 50

$$

WAZ506-071100-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

306 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain late in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 46 62 47 63 / 90 30 20 60

Mount Vernon 46 65 46 67 / 90 30 20 50

$$

WAZ001-071100-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

306 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 43 63 45 66 / 90 20 30 60

Eastsound 47 61 48 63 / 90 30 20 60

$$

WAZ510-071100-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

306 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A

slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming

southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 46 61 47 61 / 90 20 20 60

Port Townsend 43 61 45 61 / 90 30 30 60

$$

WAZ511-071100-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

306 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A

slight chance of rain early in the afternoon, then a chance of

rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. South wind to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 42 63 43 66 / 90 30 20 60

$$

WAZ504-071100-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

306 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain until late

afternoon, then a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 44 62 44 65 / 90 30 20 60

Olympia 42 63 42 67 / 90 20 20 60

$$

WAZ512-071100-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

306 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. A slight chance of

rain late in the night. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain early in the

afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. West wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

$$

WAZ514-071100-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

306 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy late in the night. Rain likely

in the evening, then a chance of rain late in the evening. A

slight chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming variable to

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain early in the

afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

Wind variable to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 43 59 45 59 / 80 30 20 50

Sequim 41 60 44 61 / 80 30 20 40

$$

WAZ515-071100-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

306 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Rain at times in the evening, then a chance of rain late

in the evening. A slight chance of rain late in the night.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to

southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 43 56 45 58 / 80 30 30 60

$$

WAZ517-071100-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

306 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy late in the night. Showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain until late

afternoon, then a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

West wind around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light

wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West wind around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 45 59 47 60 / 90 30 20 50

$$

WAZ516-071100-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

306 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain until late

afternoon, then a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming northeast

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 40s. West

wind around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 41 60 43 61 / 80 20 30 50

$$

WAZ513-071100-

Olympics-

306 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy late in the night. Showers,

snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the late

morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Snow level

near 3500 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow

level near 5000 feet. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

5000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 7000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

7000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

7000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

7000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 28 42 34 44 / 70 20 10 40

$$

WAZ567-071100-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

306 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up

to 2 inches.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 33 45 35 49 / 90 40 10 50

$$

WAZ568-071100-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

306 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet decreasing to 4000 feet

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Light wind in the passes becoming

west around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain and snow late in the morning. A slight chance of

rain late in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures near 50. Light wind in the passes.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow

level near 5000 feet. Light wind in the passes.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 5500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to

mid 50s. Light wind in the passes.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Snow level near 6000 feet. Light wind in the passes.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Snow level near

6000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 6000 feet increasing to 7000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 32 53 35 55 / 90 30 20 60

Stevens Pass 32 49 34 52 / 90 30 10 40

$$

WAZ569-071100-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

306 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow likely after

midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet decreasing to 4000 feet after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 7 inches.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. A slight chance of rain and snow late in the afternoon.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow

level near 5500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in

the evening. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

5000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 7500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather