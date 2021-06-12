WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 11, 2021

353 FPUS56 KSEW 121027

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

326 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

WAZ558-122300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

326 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then a chance of rain late in

the evening. Rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows near 60. Northwest wind

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind

becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 75 59 70 / 10 90 90

$$

WAZ559-122300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

326 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South

wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then a chance of rain late in

the evening. Rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest wind

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 50s. South wind around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 73 55 68 / 10 100 90

$$

WAZ507-122300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

326 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind around 10 mph

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then a chance of rain

late in the evening. Rain at times after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming southeast around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 73 58 69 / 10 90 90

Everett 73 58 68 / 10 90 90

$$

WAZ509-122300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

326 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance

of rain late in the evening. Rain after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming

south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 76 59 71 / 10 100 100

Tacoma 75 58 68 / 10 100 90

$$

WAZ556-122300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

326 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then a chance of rain late in

the evening. Rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 60. Light wind

becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

southeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 76 60 70 / 10 90 90

$$

WAZ555-122300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

326 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the 70s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain late in the evening. Rain likely

after midnight, then rain at times in the morning. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind

becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 78 59 74 / 20 90 100

Enumclaw 75 57 70 / 20 100 100

North Bend 78 58 74 / 20 90 90

$$

WAZ503-122300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

326 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming mostly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in

the morning. Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then a chance of rain

late in the evening. Rain at times after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s. Light wind becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs near 70. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 74 57 71 / 20 90 80

Sumas 75 56 71 / 30 90 90

$$

WAZ506-122300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

326 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South

wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then a chance of rain

late in the evening. Rain at times after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the

50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 50s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 71 55 69 / 20 90 90

Mount Vernon 77 58 72 / 10 90 80

$$

WAZ001-122300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

326 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming

northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind

becoming southeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 70 51 68 / 20 90 90

Eastsound 67 55 66 / 20 90 90

$$

WAZ510-122300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

326 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then a chance of rain late in

the evening. Rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 50s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 70 56 67 / 10 90 80

Port Townsend 70 53 67 / 10 90 90

$$

WAZ511-122300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

326 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance

of rain late in the evening. Rain after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the 50s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Lows in the 50s. South wind around

10 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 74 56 68 / 20 100 90

$$

WAZ504-122300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

326 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely late

in the evening. Rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind

becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 75 57 69 / 10 100 90

Olympia 76 56 69 / 10 100 90

$$

WAZ512-122300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

326 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A

slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s.

Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain in the late

evening and early morning. Rain likely in the morning. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the 50s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

$$

WAZ514-122300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

326 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming mostly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Light wind becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming east

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely late

in the morning. Rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 67 52 66 / 10 90 80

Sequim 68 53 68 / 10 90 70

$$

WAZ515-122300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

326 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Wind

variable to 10 mph increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows near 50.

Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming light in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Lows near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming

variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 64 52 63 / 50 100 70

$$

WAZ517-122300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

326 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain late in the morning. A slight chance of

rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain in the late

evening and early morning. A chance of rain in the morning.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely late

in the morning. Rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 70 58 65 / 20 100 80

$$

WAZ516-122300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

326 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the

50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming southeast with gusts to

25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 69 53 66 / 50 100 70

$$

WAZ513-122300-

Olympics-

326 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. A slight

chance of snow in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet. No snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely late in the evening. Rain after midnight. Snow level near

9000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

8000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

7000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then showers, a chance of thunderstorms and showers in

the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, a slight

chance of thunderstorms and a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 54 44 53 / 10 90 70

$$

WAZ567-122300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

326 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain and snow late in the evening. Rain

and snow likely after midnight, then rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. No snow accumulation.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 9500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 9500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers, snow

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then showers, a chance of thunderstorms and showers in

the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, a slight chance of thunderstorms

and showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 59 47 55 / 30 90 90

$$

WAZ568-122300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

326 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 7000 feet. No snow accumulation.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind

in the passes becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 9500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation.

East wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning. Snow until late afternoon. Rain

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Snow level near 10000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

No snow accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to

mid 60s. Light wind in the passes.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 10000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. North

wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind in the passes

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then showers, a chance of thunderstorms and showers in

the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, a slight

chance of thunderstorms and a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level

near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 68 49 64 / 10 90 90

Stevens Pass 64 48 61 / 10 80 90

$$

WAZ569-122300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

326 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of rain in the morning. A slight chance of rain

late in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain

and snow likely late in the evening. Rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 10000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Snow level near 10500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

No snow accumulation.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers, a slight chance of thunderstorms and

showers in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight.

Snow level near 10000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 9500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers, a

chance of thunderstorms and showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, a slight

chance of thunderstorms and a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near

6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

$$

