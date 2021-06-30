WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 29, 2021

_____

383 FPUS56 KSEW 300955

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

255 AM PDT Wed Jun 30 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

WAZ558-302300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

255 AM PDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny then becoming mostly cloudy late in the morning

then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 81 62 79 / 0 10 0

$$

WAZ559-302300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

255 AM PDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60. Southwest wind around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 79 59 77 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ507-302300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

255 AM PDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 60. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north

to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. Northwest wind

around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 80 62 76 / 0 0 0

Everett 81 61 76 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ509-302300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

255 AM PDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 60. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 83 62 79 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 81 61 78 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ556-302300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

255 AM PDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny then becoming partly sunny late in the morning

then becoming sunny. Highs in the 80s. South wind around 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs near 80. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light wind

becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 84 64 79 / 0 10 0

$$

WAZ555-302300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

255 AM PDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 60. West wind around 10 mph becoming northwest

to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 86 62 80 / 0 10 10

Enumclaw 83 60 78 / 0 10 0

North Bend 87 61 81 / 0 10 0

$$

WAZ503-302300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

255 AM PDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows near 60. South wind 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 77 60 75 / 0 0 0

Sumas 83 61 79 / 0 10 0

$$

WAZ506-302300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

255 AM PDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 74 57 74 / 0 0 10

Mount Vernon 82 60 78 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ001-302300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

255 AM PDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 77 54 75 / 0 0 10

Eastsound 74 59 72 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ510-302300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

255 AM PDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s. West wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 72 57 71 / 0 0 10

Port Townsend 74 57 73 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ511-302300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

255 AM PDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light

wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 78 59 77 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ504-302300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

255 AM PDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

West wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 79 60 77 / 0 0 0

Olympia 80 58 78 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ512-302300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

255 AM PDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. West wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. West wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

West wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ514-302300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

255 AM PDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 73 56 73 / 0 0 0

Sequim 75 57 75 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ515-302300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

255 AM PDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 67 56 67 / 10 0 10

$$

WAZ517-302300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

255 AM PDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 68 60 67 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ516-302300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

255 AM PDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 70 56 71 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ513-302300-

Olympics-

255 AM PDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 67 50 61 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ567-302300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

255 AM PDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 75 55 65 / 0 10 10

$$

WAZ568-302300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

255 AM PDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower 80s. Southwest wind in the passes 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 16000 feet. North wind in the passes

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower 70s. Light wind in the

passes becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the 70s. Northwest wind in the passes around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 82 53 73 / 0 10 10

Stevens Pass 82 54 70 / 0 10 10

$$

WAZ569-302300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

255 AM PDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

$$

_____

