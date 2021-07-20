WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 19, 2021

157 FPUS56 KSEW 200951

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

250 AM PDT Tue Jul 20 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

WAZ558-202300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

251 AM PDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 73 53 70 / 10 0 10

WAZ559-202300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

251 AM PDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Light wind becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 72 50 69 / 10 0 10

WAZ507-202300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

251 AM PDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 71 53 68 / 0 10 10

Everett 70 52 67 / 0 10 10

WAZ509-202300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

251 AM PDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 75 53 72 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 74 52 71 / 0 0 0

WAZ556-202300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

251 AM PDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 74 55 71 / 10 0 10

WAZ555-202300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

251 AM PDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 75 52 70 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 73 50 69 / 0 10 10

North Bend 76 52 73 / 0 10 10

WAZ503-202300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

251 AM PDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 70 54 69 / 0 0 0

Sumas 75 52 72 / 0 0 10

WAZ506-202300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

251 AM PDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph with

gusts to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 69 51 68 / 0 0 10

Mount Vernon 73 52 71 / 0 0 10

WAZ001-202300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

251 AM PDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 72 49 72 / 0 0 20

Eastsound 71 54 69 / 0 0 10

WAZ510-202300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

251 AM PDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy until early morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the morning. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. West wind 15 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower

70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 65 52 66 / 0 0 10

Port Townsend 67 51 65 / 0 10 10

WAZ511-202300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

251 AM PDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny then becoming cloudy in the late morning

and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest with

gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain in the morning. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 74 50 71 / 0 10 10

WAZ504-202300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

251 AM PDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 73 51 71 / 0 0 0

Olympia 76 48 73 / 0 0 0

WAZ512-202300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

251 AM PDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

WAZ514-202300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

251 AM PDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to

20 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 65 50 64 / 0 0 10

Sequim 66 50 65 / 0 0 10

WAZ515-202300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

251 AM PDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 61 50 60 / 10 10 10

WAZ517-202300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

251 AM PDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 64 53 63 / 0 0 0

WAZ516-202300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

251 AM PDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows near 50. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 65 51 65 / 10 0 0

WAZ513-202300-

Olympics-

251 AM PDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 57 40 55 / 0 0 10

WAZ567-202300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

251 AM PDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet increasing to

11500 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level

near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 60 44 55 / 0 0 10

WAZ568-202300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

251 AM PDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind in the

passes becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet. Southwest wind in the

passes 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures near 60. North wind in the passes

around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. West wind in the passes

around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 69 45 63 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 65 46 59 / 0 0 0

WAZ569-202300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

251 AM PDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning.

Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

