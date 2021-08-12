WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

320 AM PDT Thu Aug 12 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

320 AM PDT Thu Aug 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. North wind

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. North wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 94 67 96 / 0 0 0

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

320 AM PDT Thu Aug 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast wind

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. North wind

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. South wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 93 64 96 / 0 0 0

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

320 AM PDT Thu Aug 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the 80s to lower

90s. Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. Northwest wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming

southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 85 64 90 / 0 0 0

Everett 87 66 90 / 0 0 0

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

320 AM PDT Thu Aug 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northeast wind

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. North wind

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 90s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Light

wind becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Light

wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 95 67 98 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 94 66 97 / 0 0 0

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

320 AM PDT Thu Aug 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. Light wind becoming northwest

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. North wind

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 101. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Light

wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 95 68 97 / 0 0 0

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

320 AM PDT Thu Aug 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Haze late in the afternoon.

Highs in the 90s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the 90s.

Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. Light wind

becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 98 69 98 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 96 68 96 / 0 0 0

North Bend 99 68 100 / 0 0 0

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

320 AM PDT Thu Aug 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze until late afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s

to mid 90s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. South wind to

10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 92 64 87 / 0 0 0

Sumas 99 66 96 / 0 0 0

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

320 AM PDT Thu Aug 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the 80s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South wind

to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 84 61 83 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 92 64 91 / 0 0 0

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

320 AM PDT Thu Aug 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s to mid 80s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 84 58 84 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 80 64 82 / 0 0 0

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

320 AM PDT Thu Aug 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to

mid 80s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South wind

to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 78 60 76 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 80 61 81 / 0 0 0

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

320 AM PDT Thu Aug 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 97 63 95 / 0 0 0

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

320 AM PDT Thu Aug 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 93 to 100. North wind

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 90s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 97 64 95 / 0 0 0

Olympia 97 62 97 / 0 0 0

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

320 AM PDT Thu Aug 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. East wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West

wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West

wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

320 AM PDT Thu Aug 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming

variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. West wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near

70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 83 63 80 / 0 0 0

Sequim 85 61 84 / 0 0 0

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

320 AM PDT Thu Aug 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. East wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 80 64 77 / 0 0 0

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

320 AM PDT Thu Aug 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. East wind to 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. South wind

to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 83 60 73 / 0 0 0

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

320 AM PDT Thu Aug 12 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 87 61 78 / 0 0 0

Olympics-

320 AM PDT Thu Aug 12 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 11000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 10000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 79 67 79 / 0 0 0

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

320 AM PDT Thu Aug 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Freezing level near

16000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Freezing level near

16000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 11000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 83 66 83 / 0 0 0

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

320 AM PDT Thu Aug 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Freezing level near

16500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 90. East wind in the

passes around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

Light wind in the passes.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Freezing level near

16000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 80s to lower

90s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

Light wind in the passes.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower to mid 80s. Light wind in the passes.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 11500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 10500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 91 64 90 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 87 65 86 / 0 0 0

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

320 AM PDT Thu Aug 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Freezing level near

16500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Freezing level near

16000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 11500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near 10500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

8500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

