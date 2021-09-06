WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 5, 2021 _____ 623 FPUS56 KSEW 061024 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 323 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Tuesday. WAZ558-062300- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 323 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the 70s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 74 53 79 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ559-062300- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 323 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 73 51 79 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ507-062300- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 323 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind around 10 mph increasing to east 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the 70s. South wind around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 69 53 73 \/ 0 0 0 Everett 70 52 74 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ509-062300- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 323 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 75 51 82 \/ 0 0 0 Tacoma 74 51 80 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ556-062300- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 323 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 74 53 80 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ555-062300- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 323 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 76 53 85 \/ 0 0 0 Enumclaw 74 51 83 \/ 0 0 0 North Bend 77 52 86 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ503-062300- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 323 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 70 52 76 \/ 20 0 0 Sumas 73 52 81 \/ 20 0 0 $$ WAZ506-062300- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 323 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 69 53 74 \/ 10 0 0 Mount Vernon 73 51 79 \/ 10 0 0 $$ WAZ001-062300- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 323 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows near 50. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 70 51 75 \/ 10 0 0 Eastsound 67 56 71 \/ 10 0 0 $$ WAZ510-062300- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 323 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming southeast with gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows near 50. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 65 50 67 \/ 10 0 0 Port Townsend 67 51 71 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ511-062300- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 323 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows near 50. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 75 50 83 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ504-062300- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 323 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 76 51 83 \/ 0 0 0 Olympia 76 48 83 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ512-062300- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 323 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s. East wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows near 50. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs near 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. $$ WAZ514-062300- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 323 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows near 50. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 66 50 71 \/ 0 0 0 Sequim 68 50 73 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ515-062300- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 323 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows near 50. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 63 51 68 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ517-062300- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 323 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 68 53 73 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ516-062300- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 323 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 68 50 73 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ513-062300- Olympics- 323 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level near 10500 feet. Freezing level near 14500 feet in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 10500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level near 9000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Snow level near 8000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level near 8000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow level near 8500 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Snow level near 9000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 56 48 65 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ567-062300- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 323 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Snow level near 7500 feet. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 10000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 10500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 57 50 70 \/ 10 0 0 $$ WAZ568-062300- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 323 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 60s. Light wind in the passes becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet. Light wind in the passes becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level near 10500 feet. East wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 11000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 68 49 80 \/ 0 0 0 Stevens Pass 63 49 74 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ569-062300- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 323 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 16500 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, a slight chance of thunderstorms and a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 11500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms and showers in the morning. Snow level near 11000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. 