WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, September 10, 2021 _____ 641 FPUS56 KSEW 111001 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 300 AM PDT Sat Sep 11 2021 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Sunday. WAZ558-112300- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 300 AM PDT Sat Sep 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the 60s. North wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 70 56 67 \/ 10 20 20 $$ WAZ559-112300- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 300 AM PDT Sat Sep 11 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 70 54 66 \/ 20 20 10 $$ WAZ507-112300- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 300 AM PDT Sat Sep 11 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 67 55 64 \/ 10 20 20 Everett 67 55 65 \/ 10 20 20 $$ WAZ509-112300- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 300 AM PDT Sat Sep 11 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 72 57 70 \/ 10 10 10 Tacoma 71 56 69 \/ 10 10 10 $$ WAZ556-112300- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 300 AM PDT Sat Sep 11 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 70 57 67 \/ 10 20 20 $$ WAZ555-112300- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 300 AM PDT Sat Sep 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 71 55 68 \/ 10 20 30 Enumclaw 70 53 66 \/ 10 10 20 North Bend 72 54 68 \/ 10 20 20 $$ WAZ503-112300- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 300 AM PDT Sat Sep 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 65 55 66 \/ 20 40 30 Sumas 68 54 69 \/ 20 40 30 $$ WAZ506-112300- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 300 AM PDT Sat Sep 11 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. West wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 67 54 67 \/ 20 40 30 Mount Vernon 71 54 69 \/ 10 30 20 $$ WAZ001-112300- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 300 AM PDT Sat Sep 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 65 51 68 \/ 30 40 20 Eastsound 64 55 66 \/ 30 40 20 $$ WAZ510-112300- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 300 AM PDT Sat Sep 11 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 66 53 65 \/ 20 40 20 Port Townsend 66 51 64 \/ 20 40 20 $$ WAZ511-112300- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 300 AM PDT Sat Sep 11 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 69 53 70 \/ 20 10 10 $$ WAZ504-112300- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 300 AM PDT Sat Sep 11 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 72 54 72 \/ 10 10 10 Olympia 72 53 71 \/ 10 10 10 $$ WAZ512-112300- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 300 AM PDT Sat Sep 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind around 10 mph becoming northwest to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs near 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows near 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. $$ WAZ514-112300- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 300 AM PDT Sat Sep 11 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 63 51 63 \/ 40 40 10 Sequim 66 50 65 \/ 30 40 10 $$ WAZ515-112300- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 300 AM PDT Sat Sep 11 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs near 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 60 51 62 \/ 60 40 10 $$ WAZ517-112300- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 300 AM PDT Sat Sep 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 63 54 63 \/ 20 20 10 $$ WAZ516-112300- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 300 AM PDT Sat Sep 11 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 61 50 63 \/ 60 40 10 $$ WAZ513-112300- Olympics- 300 AM PDT Sat Sep 11 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near 10500 feet. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 9500 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet. .MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 10500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow level near 8000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Snow level near 6000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 53 43 53 \/ 40 40 10 $$ WAZ567-112300- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 300 AM PDT Sat Sep 11 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow level near 10000 feet. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 10000 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Snow level near 8000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet. .MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near 8500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Snow level near 6500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Snow level near 5500 feet. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 54 46 53 \/ 20 40 40 $$ WAZ568-112300- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 300 AM PDT Sat Sep 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 60. Light wind in the passes becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow level near 10000 feet. Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow level near 8500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind in the passes becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 60. North wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 62 47 58 \/ 10 20 10 Stevens Pass 58 46 54 \/ 10 10 10 $$ WAZ569-112300- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 300 AM PDT Sat Sep 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 9500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow level near 7500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet. $$