WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, September 24, 2021 _____ 843 FPUS56 KSEW 251026 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 325 AM PDT Sat Sep 25 2021 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Sunday. WAZ558-252300- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 325 AM PDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 77 52 64 \/ 0 0 60 $$ WAZ559-252300- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 325 AM PDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 50. .TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 76 50 62 \/ 0 10 70 $$ WAZ507-252300- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 325 AM PDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 50. .TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 50. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs near 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 72 52 63 \/ 0 10 70 Everett 74 52 63 \/ 0 0 70 $$ WAZ509-252300- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 325 AM PDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows near 50. .TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 80 52 68 \/ 0 0 60 Tacoma 78 51 66 \/ 0 0 60 $$ WAZ556-252300- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 325 AM PDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 50. .TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 78 54 66 \/ 0 0 60 $$ WAZ555-252300- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 325 AM PDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 50. .THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 81 54 69 \/ 0 10 60 Enumclaw 78 50 69 \/ 0 0 50 North Bend 82 52 70 \/ 0 0 50 $$ WAZ503-252300- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 325 AM PDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 60s. South wind 20 to 30 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows near 50. .TUESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows near 50. .THURSDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 70 53 64 \/ 0 10 80 Sumas 75 51 64 \/ 0 10 80 $$ WAZ506-252300- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 325 AM PDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph. .MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows near 50. .TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows near 50. .THURSDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs near 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 68 51 66 \/ 0 10 80 Mount Vernon 75 52 68 \/ 0 10 70 $$ WAZ001-252300- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 325 AM PDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows near 50. .THURSDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 69 47 65 \/ 0 20 90 Eastsound 66 52 61 \/ 0 20 90 $$ WAZ510-252300- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 325 AM PDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 20 to 30 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 50. .TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows near 50. .THURSDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 64 50 65 \/ 0 10 80 Port Townsend 67 49 64 \/ 0 10 80 $$ WAZ511-252300- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 325 AM PDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows near 50. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs near 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 75 49 62 \/ 0 10 80 $$ WAZ504-252300- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 325 AM PDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 50. .THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 77 50 66 \/ 0 10 70 Olympia 78 48 65 \/ 0 10 70 $$ WAZ512-252300- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 325 AM PDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog late in the morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows near 50. .THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. $$ WAZ514-252300- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 325 AM PDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 66 48 61 \/ 0 20 90 Sequim 68 47 65 \/ 0 10 70 $$ WAZ515-252300- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 325 AM PDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. A chance of rain in the morning. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 62 49 59 \/ 0 60 100 $$ WAZ517-252300- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 325 AM PDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog late in the morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .MONDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 61 52 59 \/ 0 20 90 $$ WAZ516-252300- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 325 AM PDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. A chance of rain in the morning. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog late in the morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Lows near 50. .THURSDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 64 49 61 \/ 0 60 100 $$ WAZ513-252300- Olympics- 325 AM PDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near 8000 feet. .SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. .MONDAY...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level near 5500 feet. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers likely, a slight chance of thunderstorms and showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet increasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet. .THURSDAY...Rain at times. Snow level near 7500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 63 43 49 \/ 0 20 90 $$ WAZ567-252300- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 325 AM PDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet. .SUNDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. .MONDAY...Showers, snow and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level near 6000 feet. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 63 45 49 \/ 0 10 70 $$ WAZ568-252300- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 325 AM PDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet. Light wind in the passes. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet increasing to 10000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Light wind in the passes becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers, a slight chance of thunderstorms and showers in the evening, then showers, snow likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 71 46 61 \/ 0 0 50 Stevens Pass 65 46 55 \/ 0 0 40 $$ WAZ569-252300- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 325 AM PDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet increasing to 10000 feet in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 9500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. .MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers, snow likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening. Snow level near 5500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 9000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather