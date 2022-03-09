WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 8, 2022 _____ 572 FPUS56 KSEW 090825 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 1224 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for .TUESDAY THROUGH TUESDAY..., Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday. WAZ558-091200- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 1224 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North wind 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 36 46 29 47 \/ 70 0 0 0 $$ WAZ559-091200- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 1224 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of dense fog. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 35 45 28 47 \/ 60 0 0 0 $$ WAZ507-091200- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 1224 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 37 45 30 47 \/ 70 0 0 0 Everett 35 45 28 45 \/ 70 0 0 0 $$ WAZ509-091200- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 1224 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast wind to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 36 47 27 49 \/ 70 0 0 0 Tacoma 35 45 26 48 \/ 70 0 0 0 $$ WAZ556-091200- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 1224 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North wind to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 30. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 36 46 29 48 \/ 70 0 0 0 $$ WAZ555-091200- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 1224 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 20s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 34 46 27 47 \/ 90 0 0 0 Enumclaw 34 44 25 46 \/ 80 0 0 0 North Bend 35 45 27 47 \/ 90 0 0 0 $$ WAZ503-091200- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 1224 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 34 45 29 45 \/ 50 0 0 0 Sumas 34 44 27 45 \/ 40 0 0 0 $$ WAZ506-091200- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 1224 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the 40s. North wind 20 to 30 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet in the morning. Highs near 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 37 45 32 45 \/ 70 0 0 0 Mount Vernon 35 47 29 47 \/ 70 0 0 0 $$ WAZ001-091200- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 1224 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 35 44 32 46 \/ 60 0 0 0 Eastsound 37 43 33 43 \/ 50 0 0 0 $$ WAZ510-091200- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 1224 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the 40s. North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet in the morning. Highs near 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 36 47 30 47 \/ 60 0 0 0 Port Townsend 37 44 32 46 \/ 50 0 0 0 $$ WAZ511-091200- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 1224 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 34 46 26 48 \/ 50 0 0 0 $$ WAZ504-091200- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 1224 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Areas of dense fog. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North wind to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 36 48 26 50 \/ 60 0 0 0 Olympia 35 47 25 50 \/ 60 0 0 0 $$ WAZ512-091200- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 1224 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North wind to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Northeast wind around 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. $$ WAZ514-091200- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 1224 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon, Gusts to 25 mph in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 35 44 28 46 \/ 50 0 0 0 Sequim 34 43 28 47 \/ 50 0 0 0 $$ WAZ515-091200- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 1224 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the 30s. Light wind. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 38 44 31 47 \/ 30 0 0 0 $$ WAZ517-091200- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 1224 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 40 49 31 49 \/ 60 0 0 0 $$ WAZ516-091200- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 1224 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs near 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 35 46 27 47 \/ 30 0 0 0 $$ WAZ513-091200- Olympics- 1224 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 2000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 2000 feet. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 21 23 15 32 \/ 60 0 0 0 $$ WAZ567-091200- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 1224 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 1000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 500 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 400 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 21 27 15 31 \/ 50 0 0 0 $$ WAZ568-091200- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 1224 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet. East wind in the passes around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East wind in the passes around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. East wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind in the passes becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet. Light wind in the passes. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 24 30 14 34 \/ 80 0 0 0 Stevens Pass 21 26 12 30 \/ 80 0 0 0 $$ WAZ569-091200- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 1224 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon. A slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet. $$