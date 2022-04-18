WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 17, 2022 _____ 479 FPUS56 KSEW 181017 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 316 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Tuesday. WAZ558-182300- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 316 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022 .TODAY...A slight chance of rain late in the morning. A chance of rain early in the afternoon, then rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then a chance of rain late in the evening. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows near 40. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s. East wind around 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 53 39 53 \/ 90 100 80 $$ WAZ559-182300- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 316 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 48 37 51 \/ 100 80 80 $$ WAZ507-182300- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 316 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022 .TODAY...A slight chance of rain late in the morning. A chance of rain early in the afternoon, then rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain late in the evening. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 52 40 52 \/ 100 90 70 Everett 52 39 51 \/ 90 90 70 $$ WAZ509-182300- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 316 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022 .TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain early in the afternoon. Rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 56 39 55 \/ 80 100 80 Tacoma 54 39 53 \/ 90 100 80 $$ WAZ556-182300- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 316 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022 .TODAY...A slight chance of rain late in the morning. A chance of rain early in the afternoon, then rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then a chance of rain late in the evening. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 55 40 54 \/ 90 90 80 $$ WAZ555-182300- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 316 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022 .TODAY...A slight chance of rain late in the morning. A chance of rain early in the afternoon, then rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then a chance of rain late in the evening. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 55 40 53 \/ 100 90 80 Enumclaw 54 37 51 \/ 80 100 80 North Bend 55 39 53 \/ 90 90 80 $$ WAZ503-182300- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 316 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022 .TODAY...Breezy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then a chance of rain late in the evening. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 53 40 52 \/ 80 100 70 Sumas 52 39 52 \/ 80 90 70 $$ WAZ506-182300- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 316 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022 .TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Rain at times late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 54 40 52 \/ 80 100 60 Mount Vernon 55 40 53 \/ 80 100 70 $$ WAZ001-182300- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 316 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022 .TODAY...Windy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. Rain at times late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain late in the evening. Mostly cloudy after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 52 38 51 \/ 80 100 60 Eastsound 49 39 48 \/ 80 100 70 $$ WAZ510-182300- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 316 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022 .TODAY...Breezy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain late in the evening. Mostly cloudy after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 54 40 52 \/ 80 100 60 Port Townsend 51 37 50 \/ 90 100 60 $$ WAZ511-182300- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 316 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022 .TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain late in the morning. Rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. A slight chance of rain after midnight, then a chance of rain in the morning. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming southeast with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 49 37 51 \/ 100 80 90 $$ WAZ504-182300- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 316 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain until early morning, then rain likely in the morning. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 51 38 52 \/ 100 80 90 Olympia 51 37 53 \/ 100 80 80 $$ WAZ512-182300- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 316 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022 .TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then a chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. Rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ WAZ514-182300- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 316 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022 .TODAY...Windy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain late in the evening. Partly cloudy after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 30s. West wind 20 to 30 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 51 37 50 \/ 90 80 70 Sequim 52 35 51 \/ 80 80 60 $$ WAZ515-182300- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 316 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022 .TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then a chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. A chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 47 38 49 \/ 100 90 80 $$ WAZ517-182300- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 316 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022 .TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then a chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. Rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind around 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 50 41 51 \/ 100 90 90 $$ WAZ516-182300- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 316 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022 .TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. A chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 48 37 50 \/ 100 90 80 $$ WAZ513-182300- Olympics- 316 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022 .TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 1 to 5 inches. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow in the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch. .TUESDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge around 1 inch. Total snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge 2 to 7 inches. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 33 22 31 \/ 100 80 60 $$ WAZ567-182300- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 316 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow until late afternoon, then rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet decreasing to 2000 feet after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow accumulation of 2 to 7 inches. .TUESDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 7 to 19 inches. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. Freezing level near 2000 feet after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet in the afternoon. Freezing level near 3000 feet in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers, snow and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening. Snow level near 3500 feet. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 36 26 34 \/ 100 100 80 $$ WAZ568-182300- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 316 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022 .TODAY...A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. A chance of rain and snow in the late morning and early afternoon, then rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet decreasing to 2000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. South wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. .TUESDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation 1 to 8 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms and showers in the evening. Snow level near 2500 feet. Freezing level near 2500 feet after midnight. West wind in the passes to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures near 40. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening. Snow level near 3500 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 41 29 39 \/ 90 100 70 Stevens Pass 36 27 35 \/ 90 90 60 $$ WAZ569-182300- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 316 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022 .TODAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 2 to 7 inches. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Rain and snow likely in the morning. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet decreasing to 2000 feet after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow accumulation of 3 to 8 inches. .TUESDAY...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation 6 to 18 inches. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening. Snow level near 3000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather