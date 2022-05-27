WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 26, 2022 _____ 044 FPUS56 KSEW 270950 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 250 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Saturday. WAZ558-272300- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 250 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows near 50. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 63 48 61 \/ 50 30 30 $$ WAZ559-272300- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 250 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 62 45 58 \/ 60 30 50 $$ WAZ507-272300- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 250 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022 .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the 60s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 64 48 61 \/ 30 30 30 Everett 63 47 61 \/ 40 40 30 $$ WAZ509-272300- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 250 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 65 48 62 \/ 50 40 40 Tacoma 63 47 60 \/ 70 30 50 $$ WAZ556-272300- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 250 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 60. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 64 48 63 \/ 50 40 30 $$ WAZ555-272300- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 250 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 65 48 66 \/ 70 60 30 Enumclaw 63 46 60 \/ 70 60 40 North Bend 65 47 65 \/ 70 60 30 $$ WAZ503-272300- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 250 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022 .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 63 48 63 \/ 70 50 20 Sumas 63 47 65 \/ 90 70 20 $$ WAZ506-272300- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 250 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 63 48 61 \/ 50 40 20 Mount Vernon 65 49 63 \/ 50 60 30 $$ WAZ001-272300- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 250 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022 .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers late in the evening. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest with gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 63 45 61 \/ 20 30 30 Eastsound 60 47 58 \/ 30 30 20 $$ WAZ510-272300- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 250 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022 .TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the 60s. South wind 15 to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers late in the evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 63 48 60 \/ 50 40 20 Port Townsend 61 46 58 \/ 30 30 30 $$ WAZ511-272300- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 250 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022 .TODAY...Breezy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely early in the afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. North part, gusts to 25 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 62 45 58 \/ 70 30 70 $$ WAZ504-272300- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 250 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 64 47 58 \/ 50 30 80 Olympia 63 46 59 \/ 70 60 80 $$ WAZ512-272300- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 250 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022 .TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. West wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. $$ WAZ514-272300- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 250 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs near 60. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers late in the evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 62 45 58 \/ 20 40 40 Sequim 63 45 59 \/ 30 40 30 $$ WAZ515-272300- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 250 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022 .TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 58 45 57 \/ 60 50 30 $$ WAZ517-272300- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 250 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022 .TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 61 50 57 \/ 60 40 90 $$ WAZ516-272300- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 250 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022 .TODAY...Windy. Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South wind 15 to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east around 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 59 45 59 \/ 60 50 50 $$ WAZ513-272300- Olympics- 250 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022 .TODAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 43 31 38 \/ 30 50 50 $$ WAZ567-272300- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 250 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022 .TODAY...Snow showers in the morning. A chance of showers through the day. Snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No snow accumulation. .TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No snow accumulation. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Snow level near 7500 feet. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 46 35 48 \/ 90 80 30 $$ WAZ568-272300- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 250 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022 .TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No snow accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures near 50. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. No snow accumulation. West wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming north after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 50. Light wind in the passes. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. West wind in the passes to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms and showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 52 37 52 \/ 80 70 30 Stevens Pass 48 36 49 \/ 80 60 30 $$ WAZ569-272300- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 250 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SATURDAY TO 5 PM PDT SUNDAY... .TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No snow accumulation. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. $$
_____