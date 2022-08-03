WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 2, 2022

843 FPUS56 KSEW 030955

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

254 AM PDT Wed Aug 3 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

WAZ558-032300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

254 AM PDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain late in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain late in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast around 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 76 58 70 / 0 30 30

WAZ559-032300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

254 AM PDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain late in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain late in the morning. Highs in the 60s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming east around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 74 56 67 / 0 30 20

WAZ507-032300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

254 AM PDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain late in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

cloudy with a slight chance of rain late in the morning. Partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 73 58 67 / 0 50 50

Everett 74 56 67 / 0 50 50

WAZ509-032300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

254 AM PDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming north

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 78 59 72 / 0 20 20

Tacoma 76 58 72 / 0 20 20

WAZ556-032300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

254 AM PDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the late evening and early morning.

Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

near 70. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 77 59 71 / 0 30 40

WAZ555-032300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

254 AM PDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South wind to

10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then cloudy with a slight

chance of rain after midnight. Cloudy with a chance of rain in

the morning. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 80 56 69 / 0 50 50

Enumclaw 78 55 70 / 0 30 30

North Bend 82 55 73 / 0 30 40

WAZ503-032300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

254 AM PDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

South wind around 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 71 56 70 / 20 70 30

Sumas 74 55 71 / 30 80 40

WAZ506-032300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

254 AM PDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance

of rain late in the evening. Rain likely after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain late in the

morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 71 55 70 / 10 70 30

Mount Vernon 74 56 70 / 10 70 40

WAZ001-032300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

254 AM PDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. A chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 50s. West wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind

to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 73 52 73 / 20 60 20

Eastsound 71 57 70 / 20 70 30

WAZ510-032300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

254 AM PDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain late in the morning. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 67 54 65 / 10 70 30

Port Townsend 69 53 67 / 10 50 30

WAZ511-032300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

254 AM PDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the evening. A chance of

rain after midnight, then a slight chance of rain in the morning.

Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. North wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 74 55 73 / 0 30 20

WAZ504-032300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

254 AM PDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind around 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming north

to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon, Gusts to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 76 56 73 / 0 20 20

Olympia 76 55 74 / 0 20 20

WAZ512-032300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

254 AM PDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the

evening. A chance of rain after midnight, then a slight chance of

rain in the morning. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West

wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

WAZ514-032300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

254 AM PDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest in

the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 67 53 66 / 20 60 10

Sequim 70 51 67 / 10 50 20

WAZ515-032300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

254 AM PDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the

afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain until

early morning, then mostly cloudy in the morning. Lows near 50.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming variable to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind

becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 62 53 63 / 50 60 10

WAZ517-032300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

254 AM PDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. Lows in the

50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 63 57 65 / 0 40 20

WAZ516-032300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

254 AM PDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the afternoon.

A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Mostly

cloudy in the morning. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 64 53 68 / 50 60 10

WAZ513-032300-

Olympics-

254 AM PDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Snow level near 9500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain until early morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the morning. Snow level near

9500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Snow level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 61 43 55 / 20 50 10

WAZ567-032300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

254 AM PDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. A chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 9500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. No snow accumulation.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 7500 feet. No snow accumulation.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 62 46 51 / 10 80 60

WAZ568-032300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

254 AM PDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower 70s. Southwest wind in the passes to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain in the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near

9500 feet. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 8000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 60. West

wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light, Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower 70s. Light wind in the passes.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 72 46 60 / 0 30 40

Stevens Pass 71 47 57 / 0 30 40

WAZ569-032300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

254 AM PDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near

9500 feet. No snow accumulation.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

