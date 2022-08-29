WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 28, 2022

301 FPUS56 KSEW 291002

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 29 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for .TONIGHT THROUGH TODAY..., Tuesday, Tuesday night, and

Wednesday.

WAZ558-292300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

20 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs around 80. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

around 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 58 87 62 86 / 20

WAZ559-292300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light wind becoming north

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 55 87 60 86 / 20

WAZ507-292300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 58 80 61 81 / 20

Everett 57 82 61 83 / 20

WAZ509-292300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light wind becoming north to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast wind to 10 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 57 89 63 87 / 20

Tacoma 57 88 62 86 / 20

WAZ556-292300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming

northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North wind

to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 58 87 64 86 / 20

WAZ555-292300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 59 92 65 88 / 20

Enumclaw 56 91 64 87 / 20

North Bend 56 94 63 91 / 20

WAZ503-292300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West wind

to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 57 83 60 83 / 10 20

Sumas 57 90 62 88 / 10 20

WAZ506-292300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 20 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 56 80 58 79 / 10 20

Mount Vernon 56 85 60 85 / 10 20

WAZ001-292300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. West wind to 10 mph becoming northwest

with gusts to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 53 81 56 79 / 10

Eastsound 59 76 61 76 / 10

WAZ510-292300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest wind

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 53 73 56 72 / 10

Port Townsend 53 77 57 77 / 10

WAZ511-292300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming

north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 54 92 59 85 / 20

WAZ504-292300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 55 92 60 87 /

Olympia 53 92 58 87 / 20

WAZ512-292300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest wind

to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming east

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light wind becoming

southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

WAZ514-292300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 55 78 58 76 / 10

Sequim 55 80 59 80 /

WAZ515-292300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming

light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light wind becoming

variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light wind becoming

variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 55 72 58 71 / 10

WAZ517-292300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph

becoming west with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming north after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming west with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 20 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog through

the day. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 57 78 59 68 /

WAZ516-292300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 20 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light wind becoming

south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 54 79 57 73 / 10

WAZ513-292300-

Olympics-

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 11500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level near 10500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 11000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 54 73 60 73 / 10

WAZ567-292300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level near 12000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Snow level near 11500 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near

15500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow level near

11000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 10000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 10000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 11000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 56 78 64 78 / 10 20

WAZ568-292300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the upper 70s. Light wind in the passes.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 15500 feet. Light wind in the passes.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid 80s. Light wind in the passes.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

Light wind in the passes.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level near 12500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower 80s. Light wind in the passes.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Snow level near 11500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow level near

11000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Freezing level near

16500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 53 88 60 84 / 20

Stevens Pass 54 84 63 82 / 20

WAZ569-292300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms and showers

in the afternoon. Snow level near 12500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Freezing level near

15000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near

15500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Freezing level near

16500 feet.

