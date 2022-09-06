WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 5, 2022

283 FPUS56 KSEW 061034

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

334 AM PDT Tue Sep 6 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for .TONIGHT THROUGH TODAY..., Wednesday, Wednesday night,

and Thursday.

WAZ558-062300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

334 AM PDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light wind becoming north

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 79 56 75 /

$$

WAZ559-062300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

334 AM PDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming north with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light wind becoming

north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 76 52 75 /

$$

WAZ507-062300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

334 AM PDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light wind becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 74 55 71 /

Everett 75 54 72 /

$$

WAZ509-062300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

334 AM PDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast wind to

10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast with gusts to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light wind becoming north to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 80 55 77 /

Tacoma 78 54 76 /

$$

WAZ556-062300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

334 AM PDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light wind becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 79 56 76 /

$$

WAZ555-062300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

334 AM PDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest with gusts to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light wind becoming

northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 82 56 76 /

Enumclaw 80 54 76 /

North Bend 82 54 80 /

$$

WAZ503-062300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

334 AM PDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind

10 to 20 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 75 54 72 /

Sumas 81 53 76 /

$$

WAZ506-062300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

334 AM PDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light wind becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 75 53 72 /

Mount Vernon 78 52 74 /

$$

WAZ001-062300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

334 AM PDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 74 51 74 /

Eastsound 73 57 70 /

$$

WAZ510-062300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

334 AM PDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 70.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light wind becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 69 52 66 /

Port Townsend 70 51 69 /

$$

WAZ511-062300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

334 AM PDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast wind to

10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light wind becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 82 51 78 /

$$

WAZ504-062300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

334 AM PDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after

midnight, Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less with gusts to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light wind becoming

north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 83 52 79 /

Olympia 82 50 79 /

$$

WAZ512-062300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

334 AM PDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind to

10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West wind to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light wind becoming

northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

WAZ514-062300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

334 AM PDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming variable to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light wind becoming

variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 70 52 68 /

Sequim 73 51 70 /

$$

WAZ515-062300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

334 AM PDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph decreasing to variable to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light wind becoming

variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 66 53 63 /

$$

WAZ517-062300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

334 AM PDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 74 55 67 /

$$

WAZ516-062300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

334 AM PDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North wind to 10 mph

increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 74 52 70 /

$$

WAZ513-062300-

Olympics-

334 AM PDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 71 50 60 /

$$

WAZ567-062300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

334 AM PDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 73 52 62 /

$$

WAZ568-062300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

334 AM PDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower 80s. Light wind in the passes.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet. Light

wind in the passes.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 60s. Northwest wind in

the passes to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid 60s. Light wind in the passes.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 80 51 70 /

Stevens Pass 82 52 67 /

$$

WAZ569-062300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

334 AM PDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

$$

