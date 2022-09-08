WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 7, 2022

_____

580 FPUS56 KSEW 081038

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

338 AM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for .TONIGHT THROUGH TODAY..., Friday, Friday night, and

Saturday.

WAZ558-082300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

338 AM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 75 53 82 /

$$

WAZ559-082300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

338 AM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North wind to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 74 53 81 /

$$

WAZ507-082300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

338 AM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 71 54 80 /

Everett 71 51 78 /

$$

WAZ509-082300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

338 AM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast with gusts to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North wind 10 to

20 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 76 51 82 /

Tacoma 75 52 80 /

$$

WAZ556-082300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

338 AM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North wind to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast wind to 10 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 75 52 81 /

$$

WAZ555-082300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

338 AM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Near gaps in the

terrain, northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph

increasing to east 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Near gaps in the terrain, east wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 76 52 86 /

Enumclaw 75 48 83 /

North Bend 79 49 83 /

$$

WAZ503-082300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

338 AM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 73 52 79 /

Sumas 77 53 81 /

$$

WAZ506-082300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

338 AM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 71 54 74 /

Mount Vernon 72 51 85 /

$$

WAZ001-082300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

338 AM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 72 52 77 /

Eastsound 68 57 74 /

$$

WAZ510-082300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

338 AM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest wind around

10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 66 51 76 /

Port Townsend 67 51 72 /

$$

WAZ511-082300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

338 AM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north after midnight, Gusts to 25 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 77 48 83 /

$$

WAZ504-082300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

338 AM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North wind to 10 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 78 50 82 /

Olympia 77 48 82 /

$$

WAZ512-082300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

338 AM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

WAZ514-082300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

338 AM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light wind becoming

variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 68 50 76 /

Sequim 69 50 75 /

$$

WAZ515-082300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

338 AM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East wind 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 64 52 75 /

$$

WAZ517-082300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

338 AM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light wind becoming west

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming northeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 68 54 86 /

$$

WAZ516-082300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

338 AM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 71 51 85 /

$$

WAZ513-082300-

Olympics-

338 AM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 56 46 68 /

$$

WAZ567-082300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

338 AM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 62 47 77 /

$$

WAZ568-082300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

338 AM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the upper 60s. Light wind in the passes.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet. Light

wind in the passes.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid 70s. East wind in the passes around

10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet. East wind

in the passes 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid 70s. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 69 45 77 /

Stevens Pass 67 45 69 /

$$

WAZ569-082300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

338 AM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

$$

_____

