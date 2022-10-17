WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 16, 2022

_____

925 FPUS56 KSEW 171054

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

353 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for .TONIGHT THROUGH TODAY..., Tuesday, Tuesday night, and

Wednesday.

WAZ558-172300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

353 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. North wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 68 50 69 /

$$

WAZ559-172300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

353 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North wind

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. Light wind becoming north around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 69 48 69 /

$$

WAZ507-172300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

353 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest wind around 10 mph

becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 67 50 65 /

Everett 67 50 66 /

$$

WAZ509-172300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

353 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming

north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 71 49 70 /

Tacoma 69 48 68 /

$$

WAZ556-172300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

353 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

70. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 70 51 70 /

$$

WAZ555-172300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

353 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North wind

to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 74 49 75 /

Enumclaw 70 48 71 /

North Bend 74 47 76 /

$$

WAZ503-172300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

353 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest wind

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered rain showers.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 65 47 66 /

Sumas 72 46 73 /

$$

WAZ506-172300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

353 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West wind

to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 66 48 66 /

Mount Vernon 68 46 67 /

$$

WAZ001-172300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

353 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 65 45 66 /

Eastsound 61 49 61 /

$$

WAZ510-172300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

353 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain at times in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 61 45 60 /

Port Townsend 64 45 64 /

$$

WAZ511-172300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

353 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast wind to

10 mph becoming north with gusts to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 70. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 70 45 71 /

$$

WAZ504-172300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

353 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs around

70. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North wind to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 70 43 72 /

Olympia 70 44 71 /

$$

WAZ512-172300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

353 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. East wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming east

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60.

$$

WAZ514-172300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

353 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the

morning, then isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 65 46 66 /

Sequim 66 46 68 /

$$

WAZ515-172300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

353 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming

light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 61 49 63 /

$$

WAZ517-172300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

353 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast wind to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming

north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 63 51 66 /

$$

WAZ516-172300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

353 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming

north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light wind

becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the

morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 65 47 68 /

$$

WAZ513-172300-

Olympics-

353 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain and snow likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 7500 feet decreasing to 5000 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then

isolated showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet increasing to 6000 feet in

the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 59 48 59 /

$$

WAZ567-172300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

353 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet

decreasing to 5500 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous snow showers. Numerous

showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 66 52 66 /

$$

WAZ568-172300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

353 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower 70s. Light wind in the passes.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet. Light

wind in the passes.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower 70s. East wind in the passes around

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

Light wind in the passes becoming east around 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the lower 70s. Light wind in the passes.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 8000 feet. Temperature falling into the in the mid 40s

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Numerous snow showers. Numerous showers in the

morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 72 45 73 /

Stevens Pass 69 47 69 /

$$

WAZ569-172300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

353 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Numerous showers. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet increasing to 5500 feet in

the afternoon.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather