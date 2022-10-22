WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, October 21, 2022

777 FPUS56 KSEW 220951

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

250 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

WAZ558-222300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

250 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

early in the afternoon. Showers likely late in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then cloudy with rain at times after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the

40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 52 41 55 / 70 40

WAZ559-222300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

250 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog in the

morning. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then cloudy with rain at times after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 52 38 54 / 60 30

WAZ507-222300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

250 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with showers likely in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind around

10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain in the evening, then cloudy with rain at times after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 53 43 55 / 60 20

Everett 51 42 54 / 70 10

WAZ509-222300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

250 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

late in the evening. Partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind

10 to 20 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain in the evening, then cloudy with rain at times after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 53 39 56 / 80 30

Tacoma 53 38 55 / 70 40

WAZ556-222300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

250 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then cloudy with rain at times after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the

40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch

to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 52 42 56 / 80 40

WAZ555-222300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

250 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers likely in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light

wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then cloudy with rain at times after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind

10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain showers

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 50 37 53 / 70 20

Enumclaw 49 35 52 / 80 30

North Bend 51 35 55 / 80 30

WAZ503-222300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

250 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain showers until late afternoon, then a chance of

rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. South wind 15 to

25 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain

showers likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 54 38 55 / 40 10

Sumas 55 35 55 / 40 20 10

WAZ506-222300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

250 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Highs in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

in the evening, then cloudy with rain at times after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the

40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. South wind 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 57 42 58 / 40 10

Mount Vernon 53 39 55 / 50 10

WAZ001-222300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

250 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind to

10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 60 41 61 / 30 10

Eastsound 54 44 54 / 30 10 10

WAZ510-222300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

250 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers until late

afternoon, then a slight chance of rain showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

wind around 10 mph becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

in the evening, then cloudy with rain at times after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts

to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

west in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 53 40 54 / 40 10

Port Townsend 56 39 57 / 40 10

WAZ511-222300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

250 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Patchy fog

late in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then cloudy with rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the

afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 56 35 57 / 50 30

WAZ504-222300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

250 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming south

to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South wind

to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain in the evening, then cloudy with rain at times after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 56 33 58 / 50 20

Olympia 56 35 57 / 60 20

WAZ512-222300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

250 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s. West wind

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch

to one inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight.

Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

WAZ514-222300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

250 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers late in

the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then cloudy with rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. West wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 55 38 55 / 40

Sequim 56 37 58 / 40 10

WAZ515-222300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

250 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain at times in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 54 40 54 / 20 10

WAZ517-222300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

250 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s. Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming east to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch

to one inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the 50s. West wind 20 to 30 mph becoming northwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 55 41 55 / 20 10

WAZ516-222300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

250 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the 50s. North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the 50s. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 57 37 58 / 10 10 10

WAZ513-222300-

Olympics-

250 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A

chance of showers through the day. A slight chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers late in the evening.

Snow level near 3500 feet. No snow accumulation near Hurricane

Ridge.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

4000 feet increasing to 5500 feet after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers, snow

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 37 30 42 / 50 10

WAZ567-222300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

250 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

late in the evening. Partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level

near 3500 feet. Freezing level near 3500 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet increasing

to 4500 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then cloudy with rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

5000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 38 29 39 / 30 10

WAZ568-222300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

250 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

4000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 40. Light wind in the

passes becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 3500 feet. Northwest wind in the passes

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the lower 40s. Light wind in the passes

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then cloudy with rain and snow likely after

midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. West wind in the passes around 10 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Snow level near 4500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Afternoon pass

temperatures near 40. Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the afternoon.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 40 30 43 / 70 20

Stevens Pass 37 29 40 / 40 10

WAZ569-222300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

250 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up to

4 inches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. A

slight chance of snow showers in the evening. A slight chance of

showers in the late evening and early morning. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet increasing

to 4500 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then rain and snow likely

after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level

near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet.

