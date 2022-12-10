WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 9, 2022

731 FPUS56 KSEW 101103

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

302 AM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

WAZ558-110000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

302 AM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 47 37 44 / 90 40 30

WAZ559-110000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

302 AM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain late in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 44 35 42 / 90 50 20

WAZ507-110000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

302 AM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely early in

the afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain late in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the 40s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 46 39 44 / 90 30 20

Everett 45 36 43 / 90 30 20

WAZ509-110000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

302 AM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely late in

the morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. South wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 49 38 45 / 90 40 30

Tacoma 49 37 44 / 90 40 30

WAZ556-110000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

302 AM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Southeast wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the day. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 47 38 45 / 90 40 30

WAZ555-110000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

302 AM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Southeast

wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog

in the afternoon. Highs near 40. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 46 35 45 / 100 50 30

Enumclaw 46 34 42 / 90 40 40

North Bend 46 35 44 / 90 40 40

WAZ503-110000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

302 AM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

early in the afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs

in the 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the 40s. Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 46 36 44 / 90 60 10

Sumas 44 34 43 / 100 60 20

WAZ506-110000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

302 AM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

early in the afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs

in the 40s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

becoming east 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower

40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the 40s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 47 38 45 / 90 50 20

Mount Vernon 46 37 45 / 90 40 10

WAZ001-110000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

302 AM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

sunny. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely late in the

morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the 40s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 48 37 47 / 90 50 20

Eastsound 46 39 43 / 90 60 20

WAZ510-110000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

302 AM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

late in the morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s to

lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. Lows

in the 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the 40s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 48 38 46 / 90 50 20

Port Townsend 46 35 45 / 90 30 20

WAZ511-110000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

302 AM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the

40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain late in the evening. A slight chance of

rain in the morning. Lows in the 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 40s. West wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph north part, light wind south part.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 46 33 44 / 90 50 20

WAZ504-110000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

302 AM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. A

chance of rain in the morning. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 47 36 45 / 90 40 30

Olympia 48 34 45 / 90 40 30

WAZ512-110000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

302 AM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely late in the

morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 40s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

WAZ514-110000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

302 AM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Rain at times in the morning,

then rain likely late in the morning. A chance of rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. A

slight chance of rain in the morning. Lows in the 30s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 48 35 45 / 90 50 20

Sequim 49 34 46 / 90 40 20

WAZ515-110000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

302 AM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight.

Partly cloudy in the morning. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Light

wind becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming light in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near

40. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs near 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 46 38 45 / 100 50 20

WAZ517-110000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

302 AM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms through the day. A chance of showers in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s

to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower

40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 48 39 47 / 100 40 20

WAZ516-110000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

302 AM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms

through the day. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower

40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 48 34 48 / 100 60 20

WAZ513-110000-

Olympics-

302 AM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts one

to three inches possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge

up to 3 inches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 2500 feet. No snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 31 23 29 / 90 40 10

WAZ567-110000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

302 AM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

early in the afternoon. A chance of rain and snow late in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Precipitation may be heavy

at times. Snow accumulation of 8 to 15 inches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Snow accumulation of 2 to 7 inches. Total snow

accumulation 10 to 22 inches.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 2500 feet. No snow accumulation.

Freezing level near 3000 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 31 26 32 / 90 60 10

WAZ568-110000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

302 AM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

3000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. East wind in the passes

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 3000 feet. East wind in the passes around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 2500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 30.

Light wind in the passes.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the upper 20s. Light wind in the passes.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 29 26 31 / 90 50 30

Stevens Pass 25 23 28 / 100 40 30

WAZ569-110000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

302 AM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

3500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of

4 to 9 inches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the late

evening and early morning. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Patchy

dense fog late in the morning. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

