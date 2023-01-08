WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 7, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

253 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

253 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Rain at times until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. East

wind to 10 mph becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast

after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. East

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 50 41 50 / 90 50 80

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

253 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Rain until late afternoon, then showers likely late in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then cloudy with rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40. South wind

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 48 39 46 / 90 60 80

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

253 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain at

times in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then cloudy with rain at times in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near

50. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 50 42 49 / 90 70 80

Everett 48 40 48 / 90 70 80

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

253 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Rain at times until late afternoon, then partly sunny

with a chance of showers late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Light

wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely late in the evening. A chance of showers

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50.

East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. South wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs near 50. Southeast wind around 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 51 39 51 / 80 60 90

Tacoma 50 38 50 / 80 60 90

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

253 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Rain at times until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 40. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in

the morning, then cloudy with rain at times in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near

50. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows

near 40. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

Southeast wind around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 50 41 51 / 90 60 80

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

253 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Rain at times until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in

the morning, then cloudy with rain at times in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 49 40 49 / 90 70 80

Enumclaw 49 38 48 / 80 50 80

North Bend 50 39 50 / 90 50 80

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

253 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain at

times in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance of rain

showers late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

East wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after

midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain at times in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 48 39 48 / 80 60 60

Sumas 47 38 46 / 80 70 70

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

253 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

East wind around 10 mph becoming southeast with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 50 42 49 / 80 60 70

Mount Vernon 50 41 50 / 70 60 70

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

253 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain at times in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Showers likely in the morning. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with rain at times in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 49 41 48 / 80 60 70

Eastsound 48 41 47 / 80 70 70

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

253 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain at

times in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance of rain

showers late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain at times in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

south after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph becoming southeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 50 41 50 / 80 60 80

Port Townsend 49 40 48 / 80 50 80

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

253 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Rain until late afternoon, then rain showers likely late

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely until early morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

cloudy with rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 48 38 48 / 90 70 90

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

253 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows near 40.

South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 50 39 50 / 80 70 90

Olympia 50 37 49 / 80 60 90

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

253 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Rain until late afternoon, then showers likely late in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely until early morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers in the morning. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

253 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain showers in the late evening and early morning. Rain showers

likely in the morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph becoming east 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to

35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 49 38 48 / 70 70 80

Sequim 50 38 49 / 80 70 80

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

253 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

late morning and early afternoon. Rain showers late in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain

showers after midnight. Rain showers likely in the morning.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then cloudy with rain at times in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs

in the 40s. East wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 47 41 46 / 90 80 80

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

253 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Rain until late afternoon, then showers late in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers in the evening, then showers likely in

the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers in the

morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with rain in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then cloudy with rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 52 44 52 / 90 80 100

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

253 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain until late afternoon, then showers late in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Showers in the evening, then showers likely in

the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers in the

morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 20 to 30 mph becoming

southeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. East wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then cloudy with rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 50 41 49 / 80 80 90

Olympics-

253 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Rain and snow until late afternoon, then showers late in

the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts one to

three inches possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up

to 3 inches.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts

one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane

Ridge of 1 to 5 inches.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to

1 inch. Total snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge 1 to

9 inches.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 4500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 32 28 33 / 90 80 90

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

253 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow in the late morning and early afternoon. Rain showers and

snow showers likely late in the afternoon. Snow level near

4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Snow accumulation of 2 to 7 inches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Snow accumulation of 2 to 7 inches.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Total snow accumulation 4 to 16 inches.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet increasing

to 4500 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 4500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 35 30 35 / 80 60 60

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

253 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the late morning and early afternoon. Rain showers and snow

showers late in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

lower to mid 30s. East wind in the passes around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Southwest wind in the

passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches. Total snow accumulation 1 to 5 inches. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. East wind in the passes

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Light wind in the passes.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 3000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to

mid 30s. East wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming southeast

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet increasing

to 5000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 4500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 35 28 34 / 80 50 80

Stevens Pass 32 25 30 / 90 50 70

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

253 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation of

2 to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation 6 to 17 inches.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 4500 feet.

