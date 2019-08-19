WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 18, 2019

445 FPUS56 KOTX 190916

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

216 AM PDT Mon Aug 19 2019

WAZ031-192345-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

216 AM PDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ034-035-192345-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

216 AM PDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Light wind,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s. Lows

in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ038-192345-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

216 AM PDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ041-044-192345-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

216 AM PDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. West wind

5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper

50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

WAZ042-192345-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

216 AM PDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ043-192345-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

216 AM PDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s

to upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

