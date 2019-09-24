WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 23, 2019

_____

413 FPUS56 KOTX 240923

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

223 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2019

WAZ031-242330-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

223 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of sprinkles in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Windy. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. In the mountains,

southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Breezy.

West wind 5 to 15 mph, except west 15 to 25 mph in the mountains.

Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph overnight. In the

mountains, gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 60s. Breezy. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph, except southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

in the mountains.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in the upper

50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ034-035-242330-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

223 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Windy. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy.

West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 25 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

$$

WAZ038-242330-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

223 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. In the mountains, west wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the mountains.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind

5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. In the mountains,

northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the mountains.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

mountains. In the mountains, gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain or snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

$$

WAZ041-044-242330-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

223 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Windy. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Windy.

West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ042-242330-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

223 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Windy. West wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. In the

mountains, west wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Windy. West wind 5 to

15 mph, except west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in

the mountains. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph in the mountains.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and high mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain or snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows

in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

$$

WAZ043-242330-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

223 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind

5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather