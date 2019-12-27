WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 26, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

244 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019

WAZ031-280015-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

244 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

mountains.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s. Lows

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain or snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows

in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

WAZ033-036-280015-

Washington Palouse-Spokane Area-

Including the cities of Pullman, Colfax, Rosalia, La Crosse,

Oakesdale, Tekoa, Uniontown, Spokane, Cheney, Davenport,

and Rockford

244 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Light

wind.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Patchy

freezing fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and freezing

rain. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s.

WAZ034-035-280015-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

244 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Patchy freezing fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

30s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s. Lows

in the 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain,

freezing rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

WAZ037-280015-

Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

and Kettle Falls

244 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance

of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 21.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

WAZ038-280015-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

244 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the 20s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the mid to upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s.

WAZ041-044-280015-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

244 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in

the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, becoming cloudy. Patchy

freezing fog. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and freezing

rain. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

WAZ042-280015-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

244 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph in the mountains.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 21. In the mountains, gusts

up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

WAZ043-280015-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

244 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 21.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the upper 20s to

lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 30.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

