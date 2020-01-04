WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 3, 2020
_____
314 FPUS56 KOTX 041209
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
409 AM PST Sat Jan 4 2020
WAZ031-050015-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
409 AM PST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain or snow in the morning, then
sunny in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs
in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to
30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening,
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Gusts up to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs
in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or
snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or
snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
or snow. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain or snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Lows in the
mid to upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or
snow. Highs in the 30s.
$$
WAZ032-050015-
Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties-
Including the cities of Clarkston and Pomeroy
409 AM PST Sat Jan 4 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow in the
morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Windy.
Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the
evening, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain or snow in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Gusts up to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or
snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs
in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or snow.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or
snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or
snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs
in the mid to upper 30s.
$$
WAZ034-035-050015-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
409 AM PST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Windy.
Southwest wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to
mid 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower
30s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the lower
to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to
lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs
in the 30s.
$$
WAZ037-050015-
Northeast Mountains-
Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,
and Kettle Falls
409 AM PST Sat Jan 4 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow
in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 35 mph. Gusts to around 55 mph in the mountains.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow overnight.
Lows in the mid to upper 20s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 25 mph in the evening, becoming light. Gusts up to 45
mph in the mountains decreasing to 30 mph overnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then
snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch
valleys and 1 to 3 inches in the mountains. Highs in the mid to
upper 30s. In the mountains, gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Moderate snow
accumulations possible. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in
the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lows in the lower
20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow. Lows 19 to 23. Highs in the upper 20s to lower
30s.
$$
WAZ038-050015-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
409 AM PST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. South wind 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening, becoming light. In
the mountains, south wind 15 to 25 mph, Gusts up to 35 mph
decreasing to 25 mph overnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then
snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch
valleys and up to 1 inch in the mountains. Highs in the mid to
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph in the mountains.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs
in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.
Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
snow. Lows 19 to 23.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows 18 to 24.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
upper 20s to lower 30s.
$$
WAZ041-044-050015-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
409 AM PST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the
morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Windy. West wind 15 to
25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Southwest
wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening,
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the mid to upper 20s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Snow level
1500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or
snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs
in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent
chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lows in the lower
20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the 20s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
upper 20s to lower 30s.
$$
WAZ042-050015-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
409 AM PST Sat Jan 4 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON FOR THE CASCADE CREST INCLUDING HIGHWAY 2 BETWEEN COLES
CORNER AND STEVENS PASS...
.TODAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers in the afternoon.
Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Highs in the upper 30s to mid
40s. Windy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 40 mph. In the
mountains, gusts up to 60 mph decreasing to 45 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the 20s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches valleys and 3 to
6 inches in the mountains. Highs in the 30s. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the 20s. Breezy. West wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs in
the 30s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph
in the mountains. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows
in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain or snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible.
Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the
lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of snow. Lows 18 to 25. Highs in the upper 20s
to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
$$
WAZ043-050015-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
409 AM PST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Gusts up
to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs
in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
to mid 20s. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
upper 20s to lower 30s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather