WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 9, 2020

_____

863 FPUS56 KOTX 101049

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

249 AM PST Fri Jan 10 2020

WAZ031-110130-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

249 AM PST Fri Jan 10 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM

PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Patchy blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the 30s. Breezy. South wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. In the

mountains, south wind 20 to 30 mph, Gusts up to 30 mph increasing

to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely overnight.

Patchy blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches. Lows in

the upper 20s to lower 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph,

except southwest 25 to 40 mph in the mountains. Gusts up to

35 mph. In the mountains, gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to 40 mph

overnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain or snow in the

afternoon. Patchy blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 9 inches. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph, except

southwest 20 to 30 mph in the mountains. Gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Areas of blowing snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Windy.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph, except

southwest 30 to 45 mph in the mountains.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Light snow accumulations.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Windy. South wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph, except southwest 20 to 35 mph in the

mountains. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, snow. Areas of blowing snow. Light snow

accumulations. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Patchy

blowing snow. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows 12 to 16. Highs 15 to 21.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows 6 to 8. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Patchy blowing snow. Lows 16 to 18. Highs in the mid to

upper 20s.

$$

WAZ035-110130-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

249 AM PST Fri Jan 10 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid to upper

30s. Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 10 to 18.

.MONDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs 17 to 25.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 2 to 8.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs 9 to

13. Lows 2 below to 8 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Highs 11 to 17.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow. Lows 8 to 12. Highs 18 to 22.

$$

WAZ034-110130-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

249 AM PST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain or snow likely in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow in

the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 21. Highs in

the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 7 to 11.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 14 to 18. Lows

3 to 11.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow. Highs 15 to 17. Lows 3 to 13.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 20s.

$$

WAZ037-038-110130-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

249 AM PST Fri Jan 10 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Patchy blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow may be

heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to

7 inches valleys and 3 to 7 inches in the mountains. Highs in the

lower 30s. South wind 15 to 25 mph in the mountains. In the

mountains, gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. In the mountains, southeast wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the south 5 to

15 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches valleys

and 2 to 4 inches in the mountains. Highs in the mid to upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph in the

mountains. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

6 to 12.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

snow. Highs 13 to 19. Lows zero to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

6 to 10.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 below to 9 below zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

9 to 13.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Lows 4 to 8.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Patchy

blowing snow. Highs 15 to 19.

$$

WAZ041-044-110130-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

249 AM PST Fri Jan 10 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid to upper 20s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 9 to 15.

.MONDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs 14 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows zero to 6 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 6 to 12. Lows

4 below to 6 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs 8 to 12. Lows 3 below to 7 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs 15 to 19.

$$

WAZ042-110130-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

249 AM PST Fri Jan 10 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SATURDAY FOR

THE CASCADE CREST INCLUDING HIGHWAY 2 BETWEEN COLES CORNER AND

STEVENS PASS...

.TODAY...Snow. Patchy blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow may be

heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 4 to

8 inches valleys and 6 to 12 inches in the mountains. Highs in

the upper 20s to mid 30s. South wind 15 to 25 mph in the

mountains. In the mountains, gusts up to 25 mph increasing to

40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Snow. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches valleys and 3 to 6 inches in the

mountains. Lows in the 20s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Patchy blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches valleys and 3 to 5 inches in the

mountains. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Patchy blowing snow. Lows 19 to 25. Windy. West wind 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph in the mountains.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Patchy blowing snow. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow. Patchy blowing snow. Lows 6 to 14. Highs 13 to 21.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 2 below to 6 above zero.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs 5 to 15. Lows 5 below to 5 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs 7 to 13.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Patchy blowing snow. Lows 2 to 8. Highs 15 to 19.

$$

WAZ043-110130-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

249 AM PST Fri Jan 10 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 6 to 10.

.MONDAY...Much colder. Partly sunny. Highs 11 to 15.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing snow. Lows

2 below to 2 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Patchy blowing snow. Highs 5 to

9.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 2 below to 6 below zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

8 to 12.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows 5 to 7. Highs 16 to 20.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather