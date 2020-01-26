WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 25, 2020

_____

336 FPUS56 KOTX 260659

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1059 PM PST Sat Jan 25 2020

WAZ031-261245-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

1059 PM PST Sat Jan 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and high mountain snow

likely. High mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. South wind 15 to 25 mph in the mountains.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

40s. Breezy. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph in the afternoon. In the mountains, southwest wind 20 to

30 mph, Gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

quarter of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow

overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening,

becoming light, Gusts up to 30 mph decreasing to 20 mph

overnight. In the mountains, southwest wind 15 to 25 mph, Gusts

up to 45 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light mountain

snow accumulations. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph,

except south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

mountains. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain and mountain snow likely. Light mountain

snow accumulations. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain or snow. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ034-261245-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

1059 PM PST Sat Jan 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to

lower 50s. North wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest with

gusts to around 20 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less

than a quarter of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the 50s.

$$

WAZ035-261245-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

1059 PM PST Sat Jan 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts between a tenth and a

quarter of an inch possible.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or

snow overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs

in the 40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ038-261245-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

1059 PM PST Sat Jan 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East wind 5 to 15 mph

in the mountains.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow in the morning, then a chance of

rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches.

Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph in the mountains. In the mountains, gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain or

snow overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows

in the lower 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the mountains.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs around 40.

South wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Areas of fog. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

$$

WAZ041-044-261245-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

1059 PM PST Sat Jan 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain, snow and a chance of freezing rain.

Patchy fog. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level

3000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, snow and a chance of freezing rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or

snow overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows

in the lower 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow. Snow

level 2500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations.

Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain or snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

$$

WAZ042-261245-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

1059 PM PST Sat Jan 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Patchy fog. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the mountains. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Snow level

2500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 15 to

25 mph in the mountains. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. In

the mountains, gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph in the mountains. In the mountains,

gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

mountains.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain or snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

WAZ043-261245-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

1059 PM PST Sat Jan 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Patchy fog. Little or no

snow accumulation. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or

snow overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow. Snow

level 2000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Patchy fog.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather