WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 27, 2020

_____

994 FPUS56 KOTX 280936

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

236 AM PDT Thu May 28 2020

WAZ031-282300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

236 AM PDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered rain

showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ034-282300-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

236 AM PDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning, becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower to mid 90s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Numerous rain showers and a chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ035-282300-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

236 AM PDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Numerous rain showers and a chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 70s.

$$

WAZ038-282300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

236 AM PDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ041-044-282300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

236 AM PDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Numerous rain showers and a chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.

$$

WAZ042-282300-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

236 AM PDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers, high mountain snow showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the 60s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Highs

in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ043-282300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

236 AM PDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather