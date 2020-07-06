WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 5, 2020
_____
845 FPUS56 KOTX 060921
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
221 AM PDT Mon Jul 6 2020
WAZ031-062300-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
221 AM PDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then rain showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph overnight. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an
inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
mid 80s. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
$$
WAZ034-062300-
Moses Lake Area-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy
221 AM PDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. South wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. West wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Breezy.
West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
$$
WAZ035-062300-
Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,
and Coulee City
221 AM PDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest
wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in
the mid to upper 70s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.
$$
WAZ038-062300-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
221 AM PDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the 50s. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch,
except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs
in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
$$
WAZ041-044-062300-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
221 AM PDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
50s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
WAZ042-062300-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
221 AM PDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s to mid 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
Lows in the 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.
$$
WAZ043-062300-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
221 AM PDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Rainfall amounts less than
a tenth of an inch.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Gusts up to 20 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s
to upper 80s. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the
upper 70s to upper 80s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather