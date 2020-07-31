WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 30, 2020
_____
545 FPUS56 KOTX 310941
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
241 AM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020
WAZ031-312300-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
241 AM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020
...Near Record High Temperatures from today through tonight...
.TODAY...Very hot. Sunny. Highs 95 to 102.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid
60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.
$$
WAZ034-312300-
Moses Lake Area-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy
241 AM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
...Near Record High Temperatures from today through tonight...
.TODAY...Very hot. Sunny. Highs 104 to 106. Southeast wind 5 to
10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, becoming partly cloudy. Lows in
the 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid to upper 90s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to
20 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid
60s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Southwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
$$
WAZ035-312300-
Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,
and Coulee City
241 AM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
...Near Record High Temperatures from today through tonight...
.TODAY...Very hot. Sunny. Highs 103 to 106. East wind 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest
wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid to upper 90s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to
20 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower
60s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Southwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s
to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
$$
WAZ037-312300-
Northeast Mountains-
Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,
and Kettle Falls
241 AM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
...Near Record High Temperatures from today through tonight...
.TODAY...Very hot. Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Northeast wind 5 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower
60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
$$
WAZ038-312300-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
241 AM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
...Near Record High Temperatures from today through tonight...
.TODAY...Very hot. Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Northeast wind 5 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the 60s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid
60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
$$
WAZ041-044-312300-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
241 AM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
...Near Record High Temperatures from today through tonight...
.TODAY...Very hot. Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Northeast wind 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. West wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Gusts up to
25 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
West wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper
50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to
lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
WAZ042-312300-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
241 AM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 104. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s. West wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s. Northwest
wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the morning,
becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northwest wind
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s. Lows in
the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
$$
WAZ043-312300-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
241 AM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
...Near Record High Temperatures from today through tonight...
.TODAY...Very hot. Sunny. Highs 101 to 108. Northeast wind 5 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind
5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 94 to 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to
mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather