WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 17, 2020

495 FPUS56 KOTX 181024

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

223 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

WAZ031-190000-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

223 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow. Snow level

4000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Windy. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Windy.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Snow level

5000 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Breezy. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain and mountain snow. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ034-190000-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

223 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s. Lows 18 to 24.

$$

WAZ035-190000-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

223 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Windy. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Breezy. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Breezy. South wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or snow. Patchy

fog. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s

to lower 40s. Lows 18 to 28.

$$

WAZ037-038-190000-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

223 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow. Patchy fog

overnight. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph overnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations.

Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow.

Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

14 to 18. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ041-044-190000-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

223 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the morning,

becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 30s. Lows

17 to 27.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20.

$$

WAZ042-190000-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

223 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

mountains. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mountain snow in the evening, then a chance of

mountain snow overnight. Mountain snow may be heavy at times in

the evening. Mountain snow accumulation of 4 to 7 inches. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. Windy. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph overnight. In the mountains, west wind

20 to 30 mph, Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 45 mph overnight.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the morning, becoming

light. In the mountains, west wind 15 to 25 mph, Gusts up to

45 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s to

mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 22.

Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ043-190000-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

223 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the morning.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Patchy

fog. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 30s. Lows

17 to 27.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Lows 16 to 20.

$$

