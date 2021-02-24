WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

248 AM PST Wed Feb 24 2021

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

248 AM PST Wed Feb 24 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING

ABOVE 3000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

morning, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 22. South wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. In the mountains, gusts up

to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows in

the upper 20s to lower 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s. Windy. West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

248 AM PST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

Windy. South wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

248 AM PST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

40s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Windy.

West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

248 AM PST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s

to lower 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow overnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s. In the mountains, gusts up to

30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Snow in the morning, then

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to

3 inches. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph, except southwest 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph in the mountains. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

248 AM PST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming cloudy. Lows in

the upper 20s to lower 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.

Snow level 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s, Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. West wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the 40s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

248 AM PST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows in the 20s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains. In the mountains,

gusts up to 35 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon, Gusts up to 25 mph. In the mountains, gusts up to

30 mph increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible.

Lows in the 20s. Windy. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph, except west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 19 to 25.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Lows 19 to 27.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s

to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

248 AM PST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow overnight. Lows in the upper 20s to

lower 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

