WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, February 26, 2021

_____

641 FPUS56 KOTX 271013

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

213 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021

WAZ031-280000-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

213 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the 30s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ034-280000-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

213 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

$$

WAZ035-280000-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

213 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s to

lower 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Lows

in the 30s.

$$

WAZ037-038-280000-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

213 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

mountains.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ041-044-280000-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

213 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ042-280000-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

213 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows in the 20s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the

mountains. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

mountains.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph in the mountains.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. Highs in the 40s.

$$

WAZ043-280000-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

213 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather