WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 1, 2021

_____

203 FPUS56 KOTX 020922

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

222 AM PDT Wed Jun 2 2021

WAZ036-022300-

Spokane Area-

Including the cities of Spokane, Cheney, Davenport, and Rockford

222 AM PDT Wed Jun 2 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THURSDAY...

...Record High Temperatures today...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Light wind,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the morning. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ033-022300-

Washington Palouse-

Including the cities of Pullman, Colfax, Rosalia, La Crosse,

Oakesdale, Tekoa, and Uniontown

222 AM PDT Wed Jun 2 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THURSDAY...

...Record High Temperatures today...

.TODAY...Hot, sunny. Highs in the 90s. East wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the morning. Highs in

the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ031-022300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

222 AM PDT Wed Jun 2 2021

...Record High Temperatures today...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Gusts up

to 20 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s to lower 90s. North wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon, Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ034-035-022300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

222 AM PDT Wed Jun 2 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THURSDAY...

...Record High Temperatures today...

.TODAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light wind, becoming south

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ037-038-022300-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

222 AM PDT Wed Jun 2 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THURSDAY...

...Record High Temperatures today...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ041-044-022300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

222 AM PDT Wed Jun 2 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THURSDAY...

...Near Record High Temperatures today...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.

$$

WAZ042-022300-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

222 AM PDT Wed Jun 2 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THURSDAY...

...Near Record High Temperatures today...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. West wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain and high mountain snow showers. Highs in the upper 50s to

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ043-022300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

222 AM PDT Wed Jun 2 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THURSDAY...

...Near Record High Temperatures today...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather