WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, June 21, 2021

_____

066 FPUS56 KOTX 220913

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

213 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

WAZ031-222300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

213 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s to lower 90s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

60s to lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ034-035-222300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

213 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s to lower 70s. Highs in the 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 101 to 110. Lows in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ037-038-222300-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

213 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 106. Lows in the

lower 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ041-044-222300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

213 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. West wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph

overnight, Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 107. Lows in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ042-222300-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

213 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light, Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

60s to lower 70s. Highs 91 to 101.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 98 to 105. Lows in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ043-222300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

213 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West wind

5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 98 to 108. Lows in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather