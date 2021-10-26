WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 25, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

212 AM PDT Tue Oct 26 2021

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

213 AM PDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

less than a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Windy.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to

45 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow in the morning. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not

as cool. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

213 AM PDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Breezy. South wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

213 AM PDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to lower

50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of

an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Snow level 4500 feet

overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph, except southwest 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the upper 30s to

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

213 AM PDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Breezy. South wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s, Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, Gusts up to

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

213 AM PDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

213 AM PDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and mountain snow in

the morning, then rain and mountain snow in the afternoon.

Mountain snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Mountain

snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and mountain snow in the evening, then a chance

of rain and mountain snow overnight. Mountain snow accumulation

of 2 to 5 inches. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the mid to upper

30s. West wind 15 to 25 mph in the mountains. Gusts up to 25 mph.

In the mountains, gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 55 mph

overnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and mountain snow.

Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Breezy.

West wind 5 to 15 mph, except west 15 to 25 mph in the mountains.

Gusts up to 25 mph. In the mountains, gusts up to 45 mph

decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the 40s.

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

213 AM PDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...A chance of rain and mountain snow in the morning, then

rain and mountain snow in the afternoon. Mountain snow may be

heavy at times in the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation of

2 to 5 inches. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and mountain snow in the evening, then rain and

mountain snow likely overnight. Mountain snow may be heavy at

times. Mountain snow accumulation of 4 to 9 inches. Snow level

5000 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Windy. West wind 5 to

15 mph, except southwest 15 to 25 mph in the mountains. Gusts up

to 25 mph. In the mountains, gusts up to 35 mph increasing to

55 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and mountain snow likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain and mountain snow in the

afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level

4500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Windy. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph, except west 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph in the mountains. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow. Light mountain snow

accumulations. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and high mountain snow. High mountain snow may

be heavy at times. Light high mountain snow accumulations. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow. Light high

mountain snow accumulations. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s. Highs in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the 40s.

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

213 AM PDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...A chance of mountain snow in the morning, then rain and

mountain snow in the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to

lower 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and mountain snow in the evening, then rain and

mountain snow likely overnight. Mountain snow accumulation of

3 to 5 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and mountain snow in

the morning, then a chance of mountain snow in the afternoon.

Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

15 to 25 mph in the mountains. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

In the mountains, gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light mountain

snow accumulations. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and high mountain snow. Light high mountain snow

accumulations. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to

lower 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in

the mountains. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow likely. Light high

mountain snow accumulations. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather