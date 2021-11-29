WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 28, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

213 AM PST Mon Nov 29 2021

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

213 AM PST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Breezy. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph,

except southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the

mountains.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s to

lower 60s. Breezy. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

213 AM PST Mon Nov 29 2021

...Record High Temperatures Possible Wednesday...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Spokane Area-

Including the cities of Spokane, Cheney, Davenport, and Rockford

213 AM PST Mon Nov 29 2021

...Record High Temperatures Possible Wednesday...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

213 AM PST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog

in the morning. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

213 AM PST Mon Nov 29 2021

...Record High Temperatures Possible Wednesday...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

213 AM PST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

213 AM PST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and high mountain snow in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level

6000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow overnight. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and high mountain snow likely in

the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no high

mountain snow accumulation. Snow level 6000 feet in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph in the mountains.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and high mountain snow. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

213 AM PST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and high mountain snow

in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level 6000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and mountain snow overnight. Snow level 5500 feet.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely in the morning, then

rain and mountain snow in the afternoon. Mountain snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 5500 feet in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. In the mountains,

west wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow likely. Light high

mountain snow accumulations. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s.

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

213 AM PST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of mountain snow in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of mountain snow

overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the mountains.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Snow level 4500 feet, rising to 6500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph

in the mountains. Gusts up to 20 mph. In the mountains, gusts up

to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and

high mountain snow. Highs in the lower 50s. West wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the mountains.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

$$

