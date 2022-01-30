WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 29, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

337 AM PST Sun Jan 30 2022

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

337 AM PST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then rain or snow likely overnight. Patchy blowing snow

overnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph increasing to 45 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy blowing snow in the morning. A

50 percent chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 18.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

30s to lower 40s. Lows in the 20s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

337 AM PST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and freezing rain

in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the 20s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to

30 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 15 to 23. West

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid

30s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 18.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

20s to mid 30s. Lows 12 to 21.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Highs in the 30s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

337 AM PST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 19 to 23. Gusts up to

20 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming light, Gusts up to

25 mph. In the mountains, west wind 15 to 25 mph, Gusts up to

40 mph decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 12 to 16. West

wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the mountains.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 7 to 13.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 12 to 16.

Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to

24. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

337 AM PST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs around

30.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow in the

evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows in the lower to mid

20s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Breezy. West wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 13 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 11 to 17.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

13 to 23. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

337 AM PST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 19 to 22. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 14 to 17.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 20s to

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 14.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Lows 10 to 17.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

337 AM PST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet.

Highs in the 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow overnight. Patchy blowing snow overnight. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches valleys and 2 to 4 inches in the

mountains. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph overnight. In the mountains,

west wind 15 to 25 mph, Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph

overnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy blowing snow in the morning. A

chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the 30s. Windy. West wind 5 to 15 mph,

except west 20 to 30 mph in the mountains. Gusts up to 40 mph

decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon. In the mountains, gusts up

to 55 mph decreasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 17.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s. Lows in the 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lows in the 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

337 AM PST Sun Jan 30 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of mountain snow in the morning,

then rain and mountain snow likely in the afternoon. Mountain

snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Mountain snow

accumulation up to 2 inches valleys and 3 to 6 inches in the

mountains. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely overnight.

Patchy blowing snow overnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches valleys and 5 to

11 inches in the mountains. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Breezy.

West wind 5 to 15 mph overnight, Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to

35 mph overnight. In the mountains, west wind 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Snow likely in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 3 inches valleys and 3 to 7 inches in the

mountains. Highs in the 30s. Windy. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon. In the

mountains, gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 11 to 17.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 14 to 24.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

337 AM PST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 30. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the mountains.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

17 to 21. Gusts up to 20 mph. West wind 15 to 25 mph in the

mountains. In the mountains, gusts up to 30 mph increasing to

40 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy blowing snow in the morning. A

chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the 30s. Breezy. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph in the morning, becoming light, Gusts up to 25 mph. In the

mountains, west wind 15 to 25 mph, Gusts up to 50 mph decreasing

to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 16.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 11.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 13 to 17.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Lows 13 to 22.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 19 to 23.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

