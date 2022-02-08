WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, February 7, 2022

145 FPUS56 KOTX 081024

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

223 AM PST Tue Feb 8 2022

WAZ031-090000-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

223 AM PST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph in the morning, becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph overnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

WAZ034-035-090000-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

223 AM PST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

40s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the 40s.

$$

WAZ038-090000-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

223 AM PST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to upper

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 40.

$$

WAZ041-044-090000-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

223 AM PST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Gusts

up to 20 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s, except

in the upper 30s to lower 40s on the Waterville Plateau.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

to upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ043-090000-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

223 AM PST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ047-090000-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

223 AM PST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph overnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. In the mountains,

northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming light, Gusts up to 25 mph.

In the mountains, northwest wind 15 to 25 mph, Gusts up to 45 mph

decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ048-090000-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

223 AM PST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers overnight. Snow level 6500 feet overnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph, except west 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph in the mountains.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and high mountain

snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph, except northwest 15 to 25 mph in the

mountains. Gusts up to 25 mph. In the mountains, gusts up to

40 mph decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ049-090000-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

223 AM PST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the mountains.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of mountain snow

showers overnight. Lows 18 to 28. West wind 10 to 20 mph in the

mountains. Gusts up to 40 mph in the mountains.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph in the mountains. In the mountains,

gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the mountains.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s.

$$

