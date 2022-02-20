WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 19, 2022

_____

806 FPUS56 KOTX 201035

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

234 AM PST Sun Feb 20 2022

WAZ031-210000-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

234 AM PST Sun Feb 20 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

...Record Low Temperatures Possible Tuesday...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain or snow showers likely. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation of

2 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 10 to 12. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs 18 to 22.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 3 to 7. Highs

15 to 21.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 9 to 11.

Highs in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to

19. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

$$

WAZ034-035-210000-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

234 AM PST Sun Feb 20 2022

...Record Low Temperatures Possible Tuesday...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. North wind 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow showers. Colder. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Windy.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing

to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 8 to 15. Windy. Northeast

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Wind chill

readings 9 below to 1 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Bitterly cold. Sunny. Highs in the 20s. Windy.

Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Wind

chill readings 11 below to zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy.

Lows 6 to 15. Highs in the 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Lows 11 to 19.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s

to lower 40s. Lows 15 to 21.

$$

WAZ038-210000-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

234 AM PST Sun Feb 20 2022

...Record Low Temperatures Possible Tuesday...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers

overnight. Lows 18 to 23.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow showers. Colder. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Northeast

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Partly cloudy. Lows 4 to 9. Northeast

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Bitterly cold. Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 1 to 7. Highs

in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

7 to 16. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s

to mid 30s. Lows 10 to 16.

$$

WAZ041-044-210000-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

234 AM PST Sun Feb 20 2022

...Record Low Temperatures Possible Tuesday...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the evening.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Northeast

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 14. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 6 to

13. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 20s. Lows 11 to 17.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s

to mid 30s. Lows 13 to 19.

$$

WAZ043-210000-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

234 AM PST Sun Feb 20 2022

...Record Low Temperatures Possible Tuesday...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers

overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Gusts up to 25 mph

overnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Breezy.

North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 9 to 12. Breezy. North wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Wind chill readings

6 below to 4 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 20s. Breezy. North

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Wind chill

readings 8 below to 2 above zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 4 to 13.

Highs in the 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 18.

Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ047-210000-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

234 AM PST Sun Feb 20 2022

...Record Low Temperatures Possible Tuesday...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers

overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of

1 to 2 inches in the mountains. Colder. Highs in the upper 20s to

lower 30s. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows 9 to 12. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 4 to 8. Highs

in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

9 to 17. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s. Lows 11 to 19.

$$

WAZ048-210000-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

234 AM PST Sun Feb 20 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...Record Low Temperatures Possible Tuesday...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance

of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch valleys

and 2 to 5 inches in the mountains. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows 19 to

26. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches in the

mountains. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of snow. Lows 8 to 10. Breezy. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 3 to 5. Highs

in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 9 to 13.

Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to

20. Highs in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

$$

WAZ049-210000-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

234 AM PST Sun Feb 20 2022

...Record Low Temperatures Possible Tuesday...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows 16 to

24. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Colder. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows 7 to 11. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Bitterly cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 2 to 6. Highs

in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

7 to 14. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s

to mid 30s. Lows 8 to 17.

$$

_____

