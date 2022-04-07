WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 6, 2022

_____

379 FPUS56 KOTX 070918

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

218 AM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

WAZ031-072300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

218 AM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Windy. West

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Windy. West wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ034-035-072300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

218 AM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Windy. South

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to west

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to

lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ038-072300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

218 AM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s to

lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

$$

WAZ041-044-072300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

218 AM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a

20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to lower 60s. Windy. West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ043-072300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

218 AM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Windy.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s to

lower 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ047-072300-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

218 AM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow

showers. Snow level 5500 feet, lowering to 3500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Windy. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west with gusts to around 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph, except west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the mountains.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 40s. Breezy. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

$$

WAZ048-072300-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

218 AM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers

overnight. Snow level 7000 feet overnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Rain and mountain snow showers likely in the morning,

then rain and mountain snow showers in the afternoon. Mountain

snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Snow level 5000 feet,

lowering to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Windy. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Light snow accumulations. Lows in

the upper 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Breezy. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

40s.

$$

WAZ049-072300-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

218 AM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers

overnight. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and mountain snow showers likely in

the morning, then a chance of rain and mountain snow showers in

the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow

level 5500 feet, lowering to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s. Breezy. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cooler. Highs in the 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

$$

_____

