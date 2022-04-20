WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 19, 2022

_____

148 FPUS56 KOTX 200934

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

233 AM PDT Wed Apr 20 2022

WAZ031-202300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

233 AM PDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain or snow in

the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in

the 50s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and mountain

snow likely overnight. Mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow in

the morning, then rain showers, mountain snow showers likely and

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mountain snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the 50s.

$$

WAZ034-035-202300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

233 AM PDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southeast

wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s. Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ038-202300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

233 AM PDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain and mountain snow overnight. Mountain snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow in the

morning, then rain showers, mountain snow showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mountain snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the upper

30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

$$

WAZ041-044-202300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

233 AM PDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid

60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

$$

WAZ043-202300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

233 AM PDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the 50s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southeast

wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of

an inch.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ047-202300-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

233 AM PDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow level

3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and mountain snow likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain and mountain snow overnight.

Mountain snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 4000 feet.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers, snow showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ048-202300-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

233 AM PDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow level

3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. In the mountains,

southeast wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and mountain snow in the evening,

then a chance of mountain snow overnight. Mountain snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the

30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then rain showers,

snow showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level

4000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ049-202300-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

233 AM PDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and mountain snow likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain and mountain snow overnight. Mountain snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then

rain showers, snow showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level

4000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

mountain snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather