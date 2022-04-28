WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 27, 2022 _____ 988 FPUS56 KOTX 280923 ZFPOTX Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho National Weather Service Spokane WA 222 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022 WAZ031-282300- Northeast Blue Mountains- Including the cities of Anatone and Peola 222 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the 30s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s, West wind 5 to 15 mph, Gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the 60s. $$ WAZ034-035-282300- Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin- Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy, Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City 222 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. $$ WAZ038-282300- Okanogan Highlands- Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda 222 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet, rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. $$ WAZ041-044-282300- Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau- Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Waterville, and Mansfield 222 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. $$ WAZ043-282300- Okanogan Valley- Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport, Oroville, and Nespelem 222 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. $$ WAZ047-282300- Central Chelan County- Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee 222 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow showers in the evening. Snow level 4000 feet in the evening. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and high mountain snow. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. $$ WAZ048-282300- Western Chelan County- Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village, and Stehekin 222 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and mountain snow showers in the evening. Snow level 4000 feet in the evening. Lows in the 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light mountain snow accumulations. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain, mountain snow and freezing rain likely. Light mountain snow accumulations. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. $$ WAZ049-282300- Western Okanogan County- Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow, and Conconully 222 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow showers in the evening. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and high mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. $$