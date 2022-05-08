WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 7, 2022 _____ 733 FPUS56 KOTX 080914 ZFPOTX Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho National Weather Service Spokane WA 214 AM PDT Sun May 8 2022 WAZ031-082300- Northeast Blue Mountains- Including the cities of Anatone and Peola 214 AM PDT Sun May 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers, snow showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, snow showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows in the 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. $$ WAZ034-035-082300- Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin- Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy, Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City 214 AM PDT Sun May 8 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. $$ WAZ038-082300- Okanogan Highlands- Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda 214 AM PDT Sun May 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers, snow showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows in the 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers, snow showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet, rising to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Widespread frost. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. $$ WAZ041-044-082300- Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau- Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Waterville, and Mansfield 214 AM PDT Sun May 8 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Breezy. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. $$ WAZ043-082300- Okanogan Valley- Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport, Oroville, and Nespelem 214 AM PDT Sun May 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet in the morning. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. $$ WAZ047-082300- Central Chelan County- Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee 214 AM PDT Sun May 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. $$ WAZ048-082300- Western Chelan County- Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village, and Stehekin 214 AM PDT Sun May 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain and mountain snow showers likely. Light mountain snow accumulations. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ WAZ049-082300- Western Okanogan County- Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow, and Conconully 214 AM PDT Sun May 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers, snow showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. $$