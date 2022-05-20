WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 19, 2022

_____

027 FPUS56 KOTX 200941

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

240 AM PDT Fri May 20 2022

WAZ031-202300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

240 AM PDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

morning. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in

the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ034-035-202300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

240 AM PDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. North wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

WAZ038-202300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

240 AM PDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow

showers in the morning, then rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. No mountain snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers, mountain snow

showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ041-044-202300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

240 AM PDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning,

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening,

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

$$

WAZ043-202300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

240 AM PDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. North wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ047-202300-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

240 AM PDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain showers, mountain snow showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, thunderstorms

and mountain snow showers in the evening, then a chance of rain

showers overnight. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow

showers in the morning, then rain showers, mountain snow showers

likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mountain

snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ048-202300-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

240 AM PDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers, mountain snow showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mountain snow

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain

and mountain snow showers overnight. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow

showers in the morning, then rain showers, mountain snow showers

likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mountain

snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 4500 feet, rising to

5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers,

mountain snow showers and thunderstorms. Snow level 5500 feet.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ049-202300-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

240 AM PDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow

showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers, mountain snow showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet, rising to 5500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, thunderstorms

and mountain snow showers in the evening, then a chance of rain

and mountain snow showers overnight. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows

in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow

showers in the morning, then rain showers, mountain snow showers

likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mountain

snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers,

mountain snow showers and thunderstorms. Snow level 5500 feet.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

_____

