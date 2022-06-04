WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 3, 2022

_____

266 FPUS56 KOTX 040927

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

227 AM PDT Sat Jun 4 2022

WAZ032-042300-

Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties-

Including the cities of Clarkston and Pomeroy

227 AM PDT Sat Jun 4 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the morning. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall

amounts up to a half of an inch possible.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely overnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an

inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to

upper 70s. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ031-042300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

227 AM PDT Sat Jun 4 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts between a quarter and

a half of an inch possible.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain overnight.

Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Rainfall amounts around a

tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.

Highs in the 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs

in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 70s.

$$

WAZ034-035-042300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

227 AM PDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain overnight.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Rainfall amounts less than a

quarter of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts up to a half of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the 50s. Highs in the upper 70s

to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ038-042300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

227 AM PDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts between a

quarter and a half of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

$$

WAZ041-044-042300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

227 AM PDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain overnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the

evening, becoming light. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of

an inch.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts up to a half of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to upper

50s.

$$

WAZ043-042300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

227 AM PDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain overnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Rainfall amounts less than a

quarter of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts

between a quarter and a half of an inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the upper 40s

to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 70s.

$$

WAZ047-042300-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

227 AM PDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain overnight. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an

inch possible.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the 60s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts up to a half of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ048-042300-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

227 AM PDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain overnight. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an

inch possible.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the 60s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts up to a half of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, high mountain snow likely and a

chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 7000 feet. Lows in the 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and high

mountain snow showers. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs in the mid 50s

to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ049-042300-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

227 AM PDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 50.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

quarter of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts between a

quarter and a half of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and high

mountain snow showers. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather