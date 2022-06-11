WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 10, 2022

_____

541 FPUS56 KOTX 110905

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

204 AM PDT Sat Jun 11 2022

WAZ032-112300-

Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties-

Including the cities of Clarkston and Pomeroy

204 AM PDT Sat Jun 11 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to three quarters of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an

inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

$$

WAZ031-112300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

204 AM PDT Sat Jun 11 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts up to three quarters of an inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent. Rainfall amounts between a quarter and a half of an

inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Snow level 5000 feet.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ034-035-112300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

204 AM PDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

WAZ038-112300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

204 AM PDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to lower

70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to lower

60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ041-044-112300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

204 AM PDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Breezy.

West wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ043-112300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

204 AM PDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ047-112300-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

204 AM PDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind

5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and high mountain snow. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Breezy. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ048-112300-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

204 AM PDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. West wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and high mountain snow showers

overnight. Snow level 7000 feet. Lows in the 40s. Gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and high mountain snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs in the 60s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Snow level

5500 feet. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Snow level 5000 feet.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs

in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ049-112300-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

204 AM PDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

in the evening, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and high mountain snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and high mountain snow. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and mountain snow likely. Snow

level 5500 feet. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

_____

