WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, June 20, 2022

282 FPUS56 KOTX 210909

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

208 AM PDT Tue Jun 21 2022

WAZ031-212300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

208 AM PDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to lower

80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

WAZ034-035-212300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

208 AM PDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s to lower 80s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

$$

WAZ038-212300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

208 AM PDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to upper 80s. Lows in the 50s.

$$

WAZ041-044-212300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

208 AM PDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

WAZ043-212300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

208 AM PDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ047-212300-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

208 AM PDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

$$

WAZ048-212300-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

208 AM PDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows in the 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

$$

WAZ049-212300-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

208 AM PDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to upper 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

