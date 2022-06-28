WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, June 27, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

214 AM PDT Tue Jun 28 2022

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

214 AM PDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Breezy.

West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph shifting to

the southwest with gusts to around 30 mph overnight. In the

mountains, west wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the

lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

214 AM PDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 80s. Windy. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Windy.

West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to

the southwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

214 AM PDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening,

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the

upper 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

214 AM PDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s to mid 80s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Windy.

West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

214 AM PDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the 80s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Windy.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

evening, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. West wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

214 AM PDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s. Breezy. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph, except northwest 15 to 25 mph in the mountains.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. In the mountains, gusts up to

50 mph decreasing to 40 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the 50s. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s.

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

214 AM PDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Breezy. West wind 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Breezy. West wind 5 to

15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in

the 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the 50s. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s.

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

214 AM PDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph in the

evening, becoming light, Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. In

the mountains, gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

